Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: imperfect women

Imperfect Women: Apple TV Previews Moss & Washington-Starring Series

Elizabeth Moss and Kerry Washington play best friends who don't deal well with murder in Imperfect Women, a new drama coming from Apple TV.

Article Summary Imperfect Women is a psychological thriller series starring Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington on Apple TV.

The show debuts globally March 18th, with new episodes every Wednesday through April 29.

Based on Araminta Hall's novel, the story explores friendship, betrayal, and secrets after a murder.

Showrunner Annie Weisman leads the series, known for drama, suspense, and complex female characters.

At the 2026 Apple TV Press Day, Apple TV released the teaser for Imperfect Women, a new psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, and created for television by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. The eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 18th, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29th. When female friends gush about how much they love each other, one of them will get murdered. That's the rule of TV. Really. Look it up.

Based on Araminta Hall's novel of the same name, Imperfect Women examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

When Nancy Hennessy is murdered, she leaves behind two best friends, an adoring husband and daughter, and a secret lover whose identity she took to the grave. Nancy was gorgeous, wealthy, and cherished by those who knew her―from the outside, her life was perfect. But as the investigation into her death flounders and her friends Eleanor and Mary wrestle with their grief, dark details surface that reveal how little they knew their friend, each other, and maybe even themselves. Imperfect Women explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Emmy Award winners Moss and Washington also includes Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, and Wilson Bethel.

Imperfect Women is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. Weisman serves as showrunner, marking her latest collaboration with Apple TV following the critically acclaimed dramedy Physical. The limited series is executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book through their production company, Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington executive produces for her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Hall serves as executive producer along with writer Kay Oyegun. Lesli Linka Glatter serves as director and executive producer of episodes one, four, and five.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!