It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Director Checks In from Episode 1507

Ever since it was made official (then officially official) that filming was underway on the 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we've had a nice mix of personal behind-the-scenes looks from Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito as well as informative ones production-wise from folks like director Pete Chatmon ("Waiting for Big Mo", "A Woman's Right to Chop", "The Gang Solves Global Warming" & "Dee Day"). This time around, we have a little bit of both, courtesy of Chatmon. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Chatmon shared a look at the clapperboard for Episode #1507 (so now we know which one he's directing) to announce his first filming day with The Gang. While we would love to take this as a good sign from a filming timeline standpoint, we're being a wee bit cautious because while it might be the 7th episode? That doesn't necessarily mean they were being filmed in order. But then again? Look who we're talking about here…

"Four clowns crammed in a hot car doing jokes," wrote Howerton in his Instagram post last week, which you can check out below. Following that, a look back at what we've seen so far as production rolls along:

And her a look back at the TikTok video from McElhenney showing the love and respect that DeVito and his peaches get on set:

Previously, Day posted a look that was very familiar to any "Sunny" fan out there. In the interest of full disclosure, we had to make sure that the image below was new and not from Season 5 Episode 7 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops." And we're about 98.76% sure that it's a new image, which means the "Birds of War" might just be taking flight once again:

For a look at The Gang back together on the set (and being pimped out by McElhenney to promote Wrexham AFC), check out the video below:

McElhenney took to TikTok last month to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

And this is a look back at the first time we came face-to-face with "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band":