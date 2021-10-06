It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Frank's Loaded; Dennis Has Issues

With filming on FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & its record-setting 15th season having wrapped, the waiting game begins. Thankfully to help us pass the time (and while it reconsiders its late-night line-up), the network has been sharing compilation videos of the best and brightest that The Gang (Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito) has to offer. This time around, we look at just how much of a homicidal maniac Dennis (Howerton) might be and just how (literally) filthy rich Frank (DeVito) truly is.

So in the first video, a pretty good case is made that something isn't quite right with Dennis. Following that, we learn a very important lesson about Frank: he never passes on an opportunity to make some cold hard cash:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Is Dennis a Psychopath? | It's Always Sunny Running Gags | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItsiZLCWZ0c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Frank is Loaded | It's Always Sunny Running Gags | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGLV7Gm6HOs)

The "fan sentiment" about the show, its' longevity, and how it's as quality now as it's ever been was left in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family). Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted on social media earlier this evening to share some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?