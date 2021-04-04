It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Honors Easter Paddy's Pub Egg Way

When you think of Easter, what's the first thing that comes to mind? No, not a zombie Jesus or a big, mutant bunny. We're talking eggs of all types: hard-boiled and decorated… chocolate treats wrapped in foil… tiny plastic containers filled with more Easter treats (we're all about the Cadbury Mini Eggs). So it's in that spirit that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney took to Instagram to share some Easter tidings to the masses that are about as Paddy's-appropriate as you're going to get. Because when you're talking about the second-best holiday of the year to find a way to hook in believers and faithless heathens alike, there's no better way to celebrate than with a look at Frank's (Danny DeVito) Paddy's Pub egg.

For those of you who need a refresher, Frank first floated the idea of selling the hard-boiled egg as something people could keep on their desk or on their car's dashboard in S05E08 "Paddy's Pub: Home of the Original Kitten Mittens" (and then there's the matter of Dennis (Glenn Howerton) learning the "stress egg" sample was definitely a prototype- and that Frank doesn't really understand how stress balls work). Later on in S09E03 "The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award," the egg returns as a bribe so that Paddy's can win something… anything. Here's a look at McElhenney's post from earlier today giving the egg its due:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time- funny considering the multi-season renewal that the series would announce not long after).