It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Wraps Block 3 Filming

And the hits just keep on rollin'! And for once, we get to us that non-sarcastically, too! That's because the production updates on the 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have been flowing pretty steady since filming kicked off last month. Following up on Mythic Quest co-creator Megan Ganz confirming she's helming an episode this season (Episode #1506) and Mary Elizabeth Ellis (The Waitress) confirming The Gang would be communing with nature this season, we have director Pete Chatmon (Episodes #1507 & #1502) checking in with more good news.

"That's A Wrap On Block 3 Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia 😂😂😂 One Of The Best Seasons Yet. Stay Tuned! And, Thanks To The Gang For Inviting Me To Play In The Sandbox. Next Round At Paddy's On Me," Chatmon wrote in an Instagram post earlier today, accompanied by images of him posing with Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton. So are we being too optimistic in thinking the doors to Paddy's might be thrown open before the end of the year?

Here's a look back at Ellis' post from last week tipping off fans that The Gang & Th Waitress would be spending some time in the woods this season:

Here's a look back at Kaitlin Olson in fine "Karen hairdo" form just before she asks to speak to your manager; is part of an all-white FOX News panel debating "Critical Race Theory;" anchors a nightly courtroom "talking head" hour in which everyone on trial is guilty; stars in a show that begins with "Real Housewives of…", or needs ten minutes to explain to the town council why she should get a permit for her "she-shed":

Howerton stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers recently to promote the fourth season of A.P. Bio and towards the end of the interview, Seth Meyers asked Howerton if it was difficult still coming up with ideas for a show that's been on for so long. Revealing that the upcoming 15th season will be his first time working in the writers' rooms since Season 12, Howerton described the process as "absolutely brutal" because of the care & concern put into the show not repeating itself. That said, Howerton also threw down the creative gauntlet regarding Season 15, describing it as "probably our best in many years":

Rob McElhenney shared a TikTok video that (if we're looking at it through the proper lens) could only be viewed one way. The Gang has started cloning Danny DeVito. As you're about to see, it's pretty clear that that's what's going on- and we don't blame them. I mean, DeVito is a national treasure just for Trollfoot alone. Don't get us started on his pre-Paddy's television career. And then there's the fact that DeVito's Frank has become so ingrained in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that you forget he hasn't been with the show since the first episode. So here's a look at the shocking evidence before it's taken down. But don't let them try to tell you that it's a "body double" or a "stunt double." That's what they want you to think…

Here's a look back at what we've seen so far as production rolls along, beginning with Howerton's recent "Four clowns crammed in a hot car doing jokes" Instagram post:

Here's a look at the TikTok video from McElhenney showing the love & respect DeVito and his peaches get on set:

Previously, Day posted a look that was very familiar to any "Sunny" fan out there. In the interest of full disclosure, we had to make sure that the image below was new and not from Season 5 Episode 7 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops." And we're about 98.76% sure that it's a new image, which means the "Birds of War" might just be taking flight once again:

For a look at The Gang back together on the set (and being pimped out by McElhenney to promote Wrexham AFC), check out the video below:

McElhenney took to TikTok last month to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

And this is a look back at the first time we came face-to-face with "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band":