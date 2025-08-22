Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn

James Gunn Mystery DCU TV Project: Did Frank Grillo Drop a Clue?

Did Frank Grillo just drop another clue about that mystery DCU TV project that writer/director James Gunn has been referencing?

Article Summary James Gunn teases a secret DCU TV project he calls his "favorite thing" yet to be revealed.

Gunn withheld announcing the project, fearing it was too easy for other studios to copy.

Recent podcast and interviews suggest the mysterious DCU series may be close to a green light.

Frank Grillo hints at a major role, saying Gunn privately teased something "big" coming next. Could it be that project?

Okay, buckle up because we're breaking out our It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/"Pepe Silvia" conspiracy board because the mystery has gotten even more interesting. Back in June 2025, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn spoke with EW in support of David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman. During the interview, Gunn offered some updates on what's still ahead for the DCU, and that was when he dropped a tease about one project in particular that grabbed our attention… one that hadn't been announced. "Then there's another TV show that's my favorite thing in all of this, that is hopefully getting made soon. It's just my favorite thing," Gunn shared. Apparently, it's something that Gunn pitched to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav when describing what the new DCU would look like. "We did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company," Gunn explained.

During a post-Superman spoiler interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn teased a potentially big development on the television side of the DCU. When asked about the rumors of a Wonder Woman film being fast-tracked, Gunn shared, "We got the first few things started, and there's some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there's a television show that I hope that we're gonna be green-lighting in the next few days." That brings us to this week, with Gunn making another reference to Chris Hardwick during Hardwick's I Think You're Overthinking It podcast.

In the episode below (start listening around the 52:55 mark), Hardwick asks Gunn for a status update on how things are looking with "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters." During their conversation, Gunn shared that in terms of what DC Studios will be moving on next, he's hoping to have The Batman II filming, and then his "follow-up" to Superman… and that would be followed by the mysterious television project that we've become obsessed over. At first, we were surprised he didn't say Clayface, but that's most likely because the studios have really started moving forward on it, so it counts as being in production.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now, Frank Grillo is offering some additional intel on what sounds like this very same project (unless there's another secret project in play). With his Rick Flag appearing in Superman, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker Season 2, Grillo is no stranger to the DCU, and based on what he shared with GQ, there's definitely more on the way. "We were at the premiere, and I was like, 'This is cool. Like I'm really entangled in this world.' And then this is why I love Gunn: we were at the afterparty, and he leaned in, 'You know what we got coming next, right?' And I'm like, 'No.' He goes, 'We got something big—and you're all over it.' I don't know what it is, but he knows, whatever he needs me for, in whatever capacity, I'm in," Grillo offered.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!