Posted in: Amazon Studios, CBS, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki Updates CBS Medical Drama, Talks The Boys Season 5

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Fire Country) offered some new insights into filming The Boys Season 5 and an update on his CBS medical drama.

Between Prime Video's The Boys, CBS's Fire Country, and his in-development medical drama at CBS all in play, Jared Padalecki is having one helluva busy 2025 – and that's not counting the other projects that he and his wife/production partner Genevieve Padalecki are invested in. Regarding The Boys, the fifth and final season sees Padalecki joining his Supernatural co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins. During Heroes Dutch Comic Con, Padalecki offered some additional insights into his time filming the Prime Video series, noting that they filmed for "about three weeks," and that the experience "was great" and that he "had a fun time." Still, he shared that it "was nerve-wracking" in the beginning because he was coming onto a set he wasn't familiar with, but being back on set with Ackles, Collins, Kripke, and director Philip Sgriccia helped with that. But it's that tease about what they filmed being kind of a side storyline that has us arching our eyebrows in very big ways.

Regarding his upcoming CBS medical drama series (more on that below), Padalecki explained that developing a series and getting it to a place where production can begin and the cameras can start rolling can be a long process. That said, Padalecki shared that they're hoping to start filming either in late 2025 or early 2026. Here's a look at what Padalecki had to share (and huge thanks to Fangasm and Jared Padalecki's Fanpage for the posts):

Here's what we learned about the CBS series' development back in January. Padalecki trades a badge for a stethoscope, going from Texas Ranger to rural doctor. That's right; we're getting a medical drama that won't be set in a huge hospital setting. For this go-around, the focus is on rural medicine in Texas. In terms of series specifics, Padalecki is expected to portray a headstrong, devoted country doctor "who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas." Stemming from CBS Studios, the series would see Walker executive producer/showrunner Anna Fricke and Laura Terry executive produce via Fricke's Pursued by a Bear, along with Padalecki and Dan Spilo.

In case there were any concerns among Fire Country fans, initial reporting noted that the project would not impact Padalecki's ability to front a spinoff series (with rumblings that a project being referred to as "Fire Country: Surfside" was in heavy consideration). In addition, Padalecki's 2024-renewed first-look deal with CBS Studios is still in play, meaning there are other projects from Padalecki in development (most likely a mix of projects that would have him on both sides of the camera).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!