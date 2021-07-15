Jellystone!: HBO Max Releases Key Art Poster Ahead of Comic-Con@Home

Last month, showrunner & executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder, Harvey Beaks) and Warner Bros. Animation introduced Yogi, Boo Boo, Cindy, and the rest of the denizens of the friendly town of HBO Max's Jellystone!. In the trailer, viewers were offered a sneak preview of the reimagined takes on a ton of beloved characters from the Hanna-Barbera world- including Jabberjaw, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, El Kabong, Wally Gator, Johnny Quest & Hadji, Shag Rugg, Captain Caveman, and more. Now with the animated series set to take the virtual stage of Comic-Con@Home on July 24, we're getting a look at the official key art poster for Jellystone!– which you can check out below:

On July 24, Comic-Con@Home virtual attendees will get a sneak peek at the new series via the "HBO Max & Warner Bros. Animation: 'Jellystone!'" panel with Greenblatt, Ian Wasseluk (Supervising Director), Jeff Bergman (Yogi Bear), Grace Helbig (Cindy Bear) and Niccole Thurman (Jabberjaw). Now here's a look back at the official trailer for HBO Max's Jellystone!, hitting the streaming service on July 29:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jellystone! | Official Trailer | HBO Max Family (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HAVgdujUWQ)

Welcome to Jellystone, a quaint little community chock-full of colorful characters. It would be a peaceful place, if it weren't for the hilarious personalities constantly getting themselves, and the town, into trouble! Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, and Boo Boo are surgeons at Jellystone Hospital, Jabberjaw is hungry for a promotion at Magilla Gorilla's swanky clothing shop, El Kabong fights crime, and Doggie Daddy takes helicopter parenting of Augie Doggie to new heights. With Huckleberry Hound as mayor and Top Cat running the streets, there's never a dull moment in this madcap little town!

"I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons and have a deep love for these characters," said Greenblatt. "The massive amount of both classic and not-so-classic characters we were able to use from the Hanna-Barbera library is what really makes the Jellystone! universe special. Rather than recreate the feeling of cartoons of the past, we wanted to have silly, weird fun with these characters and expand their personalities to give them more depth. Chances are if there's a character you love, you'll see them somewhere in this world eventually. We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we're excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids."

Greenblatt serves as showrunner & executive producer and voices several characters including Doggie Daddy, Boo Boo, Peter Potamus, and Benny. Joining him in this talented voice cast includes: Jeff Bergman, the voice of Yogi, Mr. Jinks, Wally Gator, and Lippy the Lion; Jim Conroy, the voice of Huckleberry Hound, Captain Caveman, and Pa Rugg, and more; Georgie Kidder, the voice of Auggie Doggie, Brain, and Floral Rugg; Grace Helbig, the voice of Cindy Bear, Yappy, Taffy, and Granny Sweet; Niccole Thurman, the voice of Jabberjaw, Squiddly Diddly, and Dee Dee Sykes; Thomas Lennon, the voice of Top Cat; Ron Funches, the voice of Shag Rugg; Bernardo de Paula, the voice of El Kabong and Mildew Wolf; Dana Snyder, the voice of Snagglepuss, Touché Turtle, and Lambsy; Katie Grober, the voice of Yakky Doodle; Paul F. Tompkins, the voice of Magilla Gorilla; Jenny Lorenzo, the voice of Bobbie Looey, Hardy Har Har, and Choo Choo; Fajer Al-Kaisi, the voice of Shazzan and Hadji; Lesley Nicol, the voice of Winsome Witch; Ulka Simone Mohanty, the voice of Loopy De Loop; and Andrew Frankel, the voice of Fancy Fancy and Jonny Quest.

