John Wick Director Adapting Jonathan Maberry/Joe Ledger Novels for TV

Director Chad Stahelski ("John Wick" franchise) is developing bestselling author Jonathan Maberry’s "Joe Ledger" novels for television.

Director Chad Stahelski ("John Wick" franchise) is looking to do a deep dive into the universe of bestselling author Jonathan Maberry's "Joe Ledger" book series, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Stahelski and his 87Eleven Entertainment production banner (upcoming: Highlander, Ghost of Tsushima, Rainbow Six Black Samurai) are set to bring the 10 novels to television as a live-action series. "I really loved reading the Joe Ledger series. It's an all-time epic action series with intrigue, suspense, and such engaging characters," Stahelski shared in a statement. "As I read it, I could see the immediate cinematic potential. I'm excited to be working with Jonathan to turn it into a TV series."

Published in 2009 by St. Martin's Griffin, here's a look at the official overview of the first novel, Patient Zero, which gives us a better sense of what viewers who are new to Joe Ledger can expect. "When you have to kill the same terrorist twice in one week, there's either something wrong with your world or something wrong with your skills… and there's nothing wrong with Joe Ledger's skills. Ledger, a Baltimore detective assigned to a counterterrorism task force, is recruited by the government to lead a new ultrasecret rapid-response group called the Department of Military Sciences (DMS) to help stop a group of terrorists from releasing a dreadful bio-weapon that can turn ordinary people into zombies."

"Chad's career, both behind and in front of the camera, pretty much defines the kinds of things I love to watch. 'The Matrix,' 'The Crow,' 'John Wick' – and so many others are solidly in my wheelhouse. And we're both lifelong martial artists as well as professional pop-culture geeks," Maberry added in a statement. "When we sat down for the first time to discuss Joe Ledger, it was clear that he not only read the books but deeply and empathetically understood the characters. I don't think I've ever met someone in Hollywood whose mind runs along tracks this similar to my own. He's also a visionary and a hell of a lot of fun. This is what they mean when they talk about 'Hollywood magic.'"

