Jonathan Joss' Husband Speaks Out on "King of the Hill" Actor's Death

Jonathan Joss' husband posted a statement about the King of the Hill actor's death, revealing they were victims of homophobic harassment.

Earlier today, the tragic news hit that actor Jonathan Joss, the voice behind John Redcorn on Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill for all but one season of the original animated series, had died as a result of a shooting in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend (as confirmed by San Antonio police and reported by TMZ and Variety). Now, additional details are coming in regarding the incident, described in TMZ's reporting as "a heated argument" with a neighbor, with Joss fatally injured from "injuries sustained after multiple gun shots" (according to the police report). With the alleged shooter currently detained and the investigation ongoing, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, Joss's husband, has issued a statement about the shooting on social media, detailing the harassment that de Gonzales claims he and Joss suffered leading up to the shooting. "He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other," de Gonzales wrote.

"My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done," de Gonzales shared. "Throughout that time we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic."

From there, de Gonzales revealed the discovery that he says led to Joss' killing. "When we returned to the site to check our mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw. While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired." According to de Gonzales, the couple "were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side." When the shooting began, de Gonzales shared that Joss had pushed him out of the way: "He saved my life."

"Jonathan is my husband. He gave me more love in our time together than most people ever get. We were newlyweds. We picked Valentines Day. We were in the process of looking for a trailer and planning our future. He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other. I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved. To everyone who supported him, his fans, his friends, know that he valued you deeply. He saw you as family. My focus now is on protecting Jonathan's legacy and honoring the life we built together," de Gonzales continued. "If your concern is how someone coped with trauma or how loudly they speak when recounting injustice and being ignored by authorities then you never truly cared about my husband. Jonathan saved my life. I will carry that forward. I will protect what he built."

