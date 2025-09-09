Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Ladt Gaga, stephen colbert

Lady Gaga, "Vanish Into You" Help Colbert Kick Off His Final Season

Lady Gaga performed a special rendition of "Vanish Into You" to help Stephen Colbert kick off the final run of his CBS late-night talk show.

It was a bittersweet night for late-night host Stephen Colbert. On Monday night, he kicked off the tenth season of his CBS late-night talk show, following a weekend in which The Late Show with Stephen Colbert walked away with a big Emmy win during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. But while those are more than enough reasons to celebrate, it's tough to escape the "reality check" that this will be Colbert's final season on CBS late-night and all of the controversy surrounding it. But Colbert has no plans to go "gentle into that good night" between now and 2026, and he had none other than Lady Gaga (Netflix's Wednesday) on hand to make his point. Fresh off her 2025 MTV VMAs win for Artist of the Year, Lady Gaga performed a special rendition of "Vanish Into You" from her latest album, Mayhem, which you can check out above (with three official images from the performance waiting for you below):

"I thought about what it means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding," Lady Gaga shared while accepting the "Moonman" for Artist of the Year during Sunday night's VMAs. "Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone's heart, where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream. Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, and release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community." She would go on to add, "The way you move through your life is iconic and rare. It is entirely yours. I dedicate this award to the audience. You very much deserve a stage to shine on, and I give you all my applause. Thank you, Little Monsters, my fans, for always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me."

Introduced by Rosé, viewers were treated to a full-stage performance of "The Dead Dance" and "Abracadabra" in all of their "Little Monsters" glory from NYC's Madison Square Garden:

