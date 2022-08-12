Law and Order: OC Adds 2 More to Cast; Meloni, Hargitay Crossover Love

As the summer inches closer to the start of the fall, fans of "Law and Order" find themselves in for a major trifecta in a little more than a month. Because on Thursday, September 22, Dick Wolf's franchise officially takes over NBC's Thursday night with a trifecta line-up. First up, we have the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order returning for Season 22 at 8 p.m., followed by the 24th season of the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU at 9 p.m. And then things wrap up with the third season of Meloni's spinoff at 10 p.m. So you know what that means? up, it's time to check in with Meloni to see how production is shaping up (with an Instagram post you definitely don't want to miss. But first, some casting news to pass along. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Camilla Belle (Carter, The Ballad of Jack and Rose) and Gus Halper (Fear the Walking Dead, Love Life) have joined "Organized Crime" as NYC power couple Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas, respectively. Belle and Halper join the previously-announced Rick Gonzalez (Arrow, The Lost Symbol) & Brent Antonello (Pam & Tommy, A Jazzman's Blues), both cast as NYPD detectives assigned to the unit.

Now that we got that business stuff out of the way, here's a look at Meloni sharing some images and a video from the set of another SVU/OC crossover (yes, that means we have more Meloni/Hargitay togetherness to enjoy):

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on "Law & Order: SVU." Stabler's sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

Wolf, Chaiken, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for this season. Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.