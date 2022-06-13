Law & Order Season 22: Mehcad Brooks Joins NBC Series Cast

So by now, we all know that Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise pretty much owns Thursday nights this fall. We have the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order returning for Season 22 at 8 p.m., followed by the 24th season of the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU at 9 p.m. And then the trifecta wraps up with the third season of the Christopher Meloni-starring Organized Crime at 10 p.m. But when it comes to the flagship series, there's been a bit of movement on the casting front over the past few weeks. First, we learned that Anthony Anderson wouldn't be returning as Det. Kevin Bernard now that his one-season deal has wrapped. Then we learned that Waterston's DA Jack McCoy would be returning for another season, making the actor the longest-tenured cast member on the flagship series at 18 seasons. Now we can add Mehcad Brooks' name to the cast, with the Mortal Kombat and Supergirl star joining in an undisclosed role.

"Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law," Wolf said when Waterston's return for Season 21 was announced back in December 2021. "He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90." While it wasn't an official confirmation, Waterston's presence at NBCUniversal's Upfronts in May left many feeling the veteran actor would return for at least one more season (and they were right).

NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of "Law & Order." The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

Waterston, Brooks, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi star. Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.