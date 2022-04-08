Legends of Tomorrow Writers Share #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow Schedule

So if you're a fan of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, then you already know that next week is going to be a big one to help remind the network why they must have misfiled the paperwork because the long-running & beloved series deserves an 8th season. And when you take part in the #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Twitter campaign, you won't be alone. Yesterday (and throughout today), the writers from Batwoman (another show more than deserving of a new season, too) pledged their support for the campaign, meaning this has the potential to be massive. Now, the "Legends" writers are sharing a look at the schedule for next week's initiative, and how you can get involved. And don't forget: include the hashtag #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow (and #RenewBatwoman, too) in all of your tweets- now here's a look at their rundown for next week:

MON 4/11: Memes, memes, and more memes. We love making memes for you, and we love seeing yours! Share your favorite Legends-related memes all day, and we'll be sure to retweet.

TUES 4/12, WED 4/13, and THURS 4/14 will be Twitter Power Hours! Each of these days, at 11 AM PST, we'll be doing a focused hour of tweeting based around a specific theme–

TUES 4/12: during the power hour, share your all-time favorite scenes/lines! The best Avalance scene, the best joke, the best fight sequence, etc. Tell us, and tell us why! Maybe the writers and actors can share how those moments came to be! We'll share ours too!

WED 4/13: during the power hour, tell us which character you most align with, and why! Constantine? Amaya? Beebo?! The writers will share their own alignments, and actors will share what attributes they think they share with their characters!

THURS 4/14: during the power hour, the writers and actors are gonna share their favorite BTS memories, videos, and photos! Kinda like this one of [Tala Ashe], taken by staff writer @leah_lame:

FRI 4/15: FAN ART FRIDAY! We have so many fans who are also insanely talented artists. All day, please share whatever you've got: stuff you've already shown us, or stuff we've never seen before. This is a particular favorite:

And then at the end of the week? The "Legends" writers will be "sharing a special little surprise" as thanks for all of the support.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.