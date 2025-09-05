Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: lego star wars

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Sequel Preview: Meet Darth Revan

Arriving Sept. 19th, here's a sneak peek at Lucasfilm and Disney+'s special event LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past.

In Lucasfilm and Disney+'s animated "four-piece" special event LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, a new threat rises in the galaxy, and Sig Greebling and Darth Dev must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of LEGO Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before. With only two weeks to go until the next adventure begins, we're getting a sneak peek at just one of the dangers that our heroes will face: Darth Revan.

Here's a preview of what's to come when the animated special event hits Disney+ screens on September 19th:

Returning for the four-part animated series are Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling, Tony Revolori as Darth Dev, Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack as Servo, Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, and a special guest appearance by Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. In addition, viewers can expect Dan Stevens as Solitus, Ashley Eckstein as LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka Tano, and Ben Schwartz as Jaxxon. Stevens's Solitus is a fallen Jedi who sought out access to Forcehold – a secret realm full of discarded pieces of the past.

Produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past is written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and the director is Chris Buckley. James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone are executive producers. The producers are Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois.

