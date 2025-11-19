Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: line of duty

Line of Duty Series 7 Order Sees Compston, McClure & Dunbar Returning

Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty returns to the BBC for Series 7, with Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar reprising their roles.

Jed Mercurio returns as creator and showrunner for the latest six-part Northern Ireland-based thriller

AC-12 rebranded and faces a new sensitive case as internal police corruption remains under the spotlight

Filming begins in Belfast Spring 2026, with additional cast details and plot twists to be revealed soon

Jed Mercurio's hit thriller Line of Duty will return to the BBC for a seventh series with Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar reprising their roles. Series 6 aired in 2021, and the series six finale was the biggest drama episode [excluding soap operas] since modern records began in 2002, with 17 million viewers after 28 days. The series averaged a massive 16 million viewers, making it the biggest drama across the market since 2018. The new six-part series of Line of Duty, created and written by Jed Mercurio and produced by World Productions in association with ITV Studios for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, is set to start filming in Belfast in Spring 2026. Further cast will be announced in due course.

In series seven, AC-12 has been disbanded and rebranded the Inspectorate of Police Standards. Anticorruption work has never been more challenging, and in this climate, Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) are assigned their most sensitive case yet. Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer winning plaudits for a string of takedowns of organised crime, is accused of abusing his position of trust to act as a sexual predator. But is Gough's case a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows?

Creator, writer, and executive producer Mercurio said, "Everyone involved in 'Line of Duty' feels enormous gratitude to the show's fans. We're privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons, and we couldn't be more delighted to be returning for a seventh. Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while 'Line of Duty' was off air, so I've been forced to use my imagination."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added, "'Line of Duty' is beloved by audiences and critics alike, and its amazing ratings are a true testament to the success of Jed's writing, the work from the brilliant team at World Productions, and the entire cast and crew. I'm so pleased that after four long years, 'Line of Duty' will be back filming soon and can't wait for BBC viewers to be back on the edge of their seats."

Compston shared, "'Line of Duty' has been a job of a lifetime. Not only in terms of the show's success but the people I've had the opportunity to work with I now call some of my closest friends. I can't wait to pull the waistcoat on again and get the team back together." McClure noted, "It goes without saying I'm so excited Line of Duty is back! Can't wait to work with Jed, Martin and Adrian again. Belfast, we'll see you soon!" Dunbar added, "As we count down the AC12 days of Christmas what a joy it is to know that the Three Amigos will be back filming together next year. Delighted with the news and looking forward to those mercurial twists and turns."

Line of Duty is written and created by Mercurio and produced by World Productions, a part of ITV Studios, which handles international distribution. Jennie Darnell will direct it, and the producer is Ken Horn. The executive producers are Mercurio, Simon Heath for World Productions, and Nick Lambon for the BBC. Line of Duty is made with support from Northern Ireland Screen. The first six series of Line of Duty are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on various streaming services in the US.

