Matlock: Check Out Our Preview of Tonight's Episode: "Game Day"

Is Olympia making the right call? Here's our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, S01E14: "Game Day."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock, with this week's focus on S01E14: "Game Day." Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) makes a move that the team didn't see coming – is it a swift change in strategy or a mistake that could cost them the case? Along with an official overview, we also have an image gallery and three sneak peeks waiting for you below – and a look at the episode trailer waiting for you above – enjoy!

Matlock Season 1 Episode 14: "Game Day" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 14: "Game Day" – Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) hires an outside party to select jurors rather than using Shae (Yael Grobglas), putting the case at risk. Written by Jeffrey Lieber and directed by Kat Coiro:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

