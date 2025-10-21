Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock S02E03: "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow" Sneak Peeks Released

Along with sneak peeks for CBS's Matlock S02E03: "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow," we have an overview and images for S02E05: "Mousetrap."

Article Summary Get an early look at Matlock Season 2 Episode 3: "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow" with new sneak peeks.

CBS rolled out overviews and image galleries for Episodes 4 "Piece of My Heart" and 5 "Mousetrap."

Kathy Bates reveals Matty faces losing control in Season 2, promising more twists and tension.

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and cast tease a juicier, unpredictable ride for Matlock fans.

We promised that we would be back this week with another updated preview of the second season of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock. Along with our official overview and image gallery for this Thursday's episode, S02E03: "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow," we've added five sneak peeks to our Season 3 rundown below. In addition, we have an official overview and image gallery for Oct. 30th's S02E04: "Piece of My Heart," and the just-added official overview and image gallery for Nov. 6th's S02E05: "Mousetrap" – here's a look!

Matlock Season 2 Episodes 3-5 Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 3 "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow" – Matty and Olympia find out that the executive committee has flown in after learning of a security breach at the firm. Also, the team takes on a case involving competing hot chicken restaurants. Written by Damani Johnson and Lizzie Perrin, and directed by Gina Lamar.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 4 "Piece of My Heart" – As Olympia and the team take on a wrongful death case, Matty meets with a mysterious woman from Senior's past. Also, Matty reflects on her relationship with her daughter. Written by Michelle Leibel and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, and directed by Mike Listo.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 4 "Mousetrap" – Matty and Olympia race to protect each other from Julian's suspicions as they also work on the resentencing case of a teenager sentenced as an adult to life. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and Edith Rodriguez, and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

