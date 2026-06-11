Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Widow's Bay

Widow's Bay Set for Season 2; Apple TV Renews Matthew Rhys-Starrer

Ahead of the season finale, Apple TV announced that Showrunner/EP Katie Dippold's Matthew Rhys-starring Widow's Bay will return for Season 2.

Article Summary Apple TV has renewed Widow's Bay for Season 2 ahead of the June 17 season finale of the Matthew Rhys-led horror-comedy.

Widow's Bay creator and showrunner Katie Dippold also signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV.

Apple TV's Matt Cherniss praised Widow's Bay for its eerie mysteries, laughs, and cursed secrets driving buzz.

Katie Dippold teased Widow's Bay Season 2 with a joke, saying everything on the island is great and nothing is wrong.

Led by series star and executive producer Matthew Rhys, and hailing from creator and executive producer Katie Dippold and director and executive producer Hiro Murai, Apple TV's horror-comedy series Widow's Bay has been making quite a name for itself – scoring big with critics and viewers alike. If you're one of those folks, then we are happy to pass along the news that the streaming service has given the green light for a second season. The news comes as the first season heads towards its (now) season finale, on June 17th. In addition, it was announced that Dippold has signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV.

"From the moment audiences arrived in Widow's Bay, they've been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew, and the entire team have created," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV. "It's become one of those shows everyone's talking about, and we're thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can't wait to return for another season." Dippold added, "Season two is about how everything is great on the island, and there's nothing to worry about."

In Widow's Bay, something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There's no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don't. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again. Blending genuine horror with character-driven comedy, the series also stars Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey, K Callan, and Jeff Hiller.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Apple TV's Widow's Bay is created, showrun, and executive produced by Katie Dippold. Hiro Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin, and Matthew Rhys. Hiro Murai directs five episodes this season, in addition to directors Ti West, Sam Donovan, and Andrew DeYoung.

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