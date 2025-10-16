Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2: Here's Our Updated S02E02 "Another Matlock" Preview

With CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock back on our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for Season 2 Episode 2: "Another Matlock."

Article Summary Kathy Bates returns in Matlock Season 2, Episode 2: "Another Matlock" on CBS tonight.

Matty and Olympia clash over the Wellbrexa document as the team protects a crucial witness.

Three new sneak peeks preview the latest Matlock episode and what’s at stake.

Get a first look at Episode 3: "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow" with hot chicken drama and more twists.

Now that we know who has their hands on the Wellbrexa document, the back-and-forth between Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) has found a way to get even more interesting (and that's saying a lot). That brings us to our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock, with three sneak peeks added to our official overview and image gallery for S02E02: "Another Matlock." In addition, we have an official overview and image gallery for Oct. 23rd's S02E03: "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow," a look back at some insights on the season from earlier this year, and much more:

Matlock Season 2 Episode 2 & Episode 3 Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 2 "Another Matlock" – While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document. Also, Matty and Edwin contemplate whether or not to help Alfie's father. Written by Michelle Leibel and Jeffrey Lieber, and directed by Michael.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 3 "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow" – Matty and Olympia find out that the executive committee has flown in after learning of a security breach at the firm. Also, the team takes on a case involving competing hot chicken restaurants. Written by Damani Johnson and Lizzie Perrin, and directed by Gina Lamar.

Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

Kathy Bates on where we'll find Matty in Season 2 of 'Matlock,' plus if Reba McEntire could make an appearance | #CBSFest pic.twitter.com/Sztfg9e5uu — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Jason Ritter at #CBSFest teases a "juicy" Season 2 for 'Matlock' : "If you like Season 1, you're gonna like Season 2 even more" pic.twitter.com/bCOtL4EznP — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

