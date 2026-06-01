Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution S19E03: "Body Count" Image Gallery Released

Check out this early look at what's ahead with Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution S19E03: "Body Count."

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution S19E03 "Body Count" gets an early preview ahead of Thursday's new Paramount+ episode.

The official "Body Count" gallery arrives first, with an episode overview and more expected this week.

Season 19 follows the BAU as Elias Voit seeks redemption, while a deadly new UnSub known as The Fan emerges.

The Fan's obsession with Voit sets up a high-stakes Criminal Minds showdown that could push the BAU to the brink.

Sure, we've still got a few days to go until the next chapter of Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19. But that doesn't mean it's too soon to pass along the official images for Thursday's episode, S19E03: "Body Count," which is a good thing because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. Think of it as a preview of a preview of a preview of what's ahead:

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Episode 3: "Body Count" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Episode 3: "Body Count": Here's a look at the image gallery that was released, with an official overview and more expected later this week:

As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol? The series also stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

This season's lineup of all-star guest stars includes Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies), and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

The Paramount+ series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

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