Mayfair Witches Season 2 Teaser Invites You to Embrace The Darkness

With the "Immortal Universe" series returning in 2025, here's a mini-teaser for AMC and AMC+'s Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2.

In terms of AMC's "Immortal Universe," this weekend was a pretty important one. Along with a new episode of Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian– starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2, we were also treated to a ten-ton teaser scene that looks to have serious implications for writer/executive producer John Lee Hancock's (The Blind Side) upcoming new series focusing on the secret society, The Talamasca. But AMC didn't want Mayfair Witches fans feeling left out, releasing a brief teaser for the Alexandria Daddario and Harry Hamlin-starring second season – which kicked off production in New Orleans earlier this year.

With the second season set to hit screens in 2025, here's a look at the teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches that was released during this past weekend's episode of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. For the upcoming second season, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) has joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

