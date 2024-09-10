Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monsters, ryan murphy

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story Trailer Asks Key Question

Premiering on Netflix on Sept. 19th, here's a new trailer for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

With only a little more than a week to go until Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story hits Netflix screens, the streaming service released a second official trailer that widens the spotlight on the major players in play as the anthology series examines another high-profile case that captivated the nation in the '90s. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny portray parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch taking on the key roles of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez – a family that had much more going on beneath the surface than their "picture-perfect" family facade could ever hide. The preview above does an excellent job of showing just how much of the national media spotlight focused on the case and offers us a chance to check out Nathan Lane's Dominick Dunne, who ran point for Vanity Fair in terms of reporting on the trial. In the end, it asks the fundamental question that it hopes to shed some light on. What was going on in that house?

The second installment follows Lyle and Erik Menendez (Chavez, Koch), two brothers who fatally shot their parents (Bardem, Sevigny) in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. During their trials, the brothers cited years of abuse as the reason for murdering their parents. However, prosecutors argued that their motive was to get their hands on the family fortune – with both brothers eventually convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now, here's the teaser that was released at the end of August, offering our first glimpse of the toxic family dynamic:

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – A Look at Who's Who

Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny star as parents Jose and Kitty Menendez, with newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch portraying brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez. Nathan Lane joins the cast as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who covered the trials for Vanity Fair. Ari Graynor plays Leslie Abramson, one of the most prominent Los Angeles defense attorneys in the '80s and '90s who becomes lead counsel for Erik Menendez. Leslie Grossman plays Judalon Smyth, a former patient and mistress of Erik Menendez's therapist, Dr. Jerome Oziel, who found herself entangled in the Menendez case — and who ultimately played a key role in Lyle and Erik's arrests.

Dallas Roberts' Dr. Jerome Oziel is the self-protective and not-entirely-by-the-book therapist who Erik Menendez sees after the murder of his parents. Jason Butler Harner's Les Zoeller is the Beverly Hills PD detective in charge of the Menendez murders case. A to-the-point, logical man in search of the truth. Enrique Murciano's Carlos Baralt is an Americanized Cuban immigrant, professor, and lawyer. He's the uncle of Lyle and Erik, brother-in-law to Jose Menendez, and the executor of the Menendez will. In addition, the season stars Michael Gladis as Tim Rutten, Drew Powell as Detective Tom Linehan, Charlie Hall as Craig Cignarelli, Gil Ozeri as Dr. William Vicary, Jeff Perry as Peter Hoffman, Tessa Auberjonois as Dr. Laurel Oziel, Tanner Stine as Perry Berman, Larry Clarke as Brian Andersen, Jade Pettyjohn as Jamie Pisarcik, and Marlene Forte as Marta Cano.

Alexis Martin Woodall ("Dahmer," American Horror Story, Feud), Eric Kovtun ("Dahmer," The Watcher, Ratched), David McMillan ("Dahmer"), Louise Shore (Lessons in Chemistry, American Crime Story), and Carl Franklin ("Dahmer," Good Behavior) serve as executive producers alongside Murphy and Brennan.

