Moon Knight: Mohamed Diab, Oscar Isaac Having Season 2 TikTok Fun?

You know, it's not always easy to tell when famous folks are making a joke about their upcoming projects or hiding the truth about a project behind a joke. That's where we find ourselves today, checking out a video on TikTok where Moon Knight lead director Mohamed Diab and series star Oscar Isaac are either having some fun with folks on social media or dropping a ten-ton hint about there being a second season of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Isaac, Ethan Hawke & May Calamawy-starring series. In the clip, the TikTok user who posted the video asks directly to the camera if there will ever be a Season 2… only for the camera to turn to Diab, who appears to be confused about what the question was. But then Isaac followed up with a fun follow-up, asking, "What else would we be doing in Cairo?" Okay, look… it's most likely the two of them having some fun. That said? It could also be a little unofficial "location scouting" or possible storyline brainstorming time. Maybe more at D23? Stay tuned…

Here's the original official trailer for the limited series, followed by profiles of Marc Spector, Steven Grant & Arthur Harrow:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.