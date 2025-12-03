Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Christmas in Rockefeller Center

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Viewing Guide

Kicking off at 8 pm ET TONIGHT on NBC and Peacock with host Reba McEntire, here's your viewing guide to Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Article Summary Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2025 airs live tonight at 8pm ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Reba McEntire hosts with performances by Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, Rockettes, and more.

Rockefeller Center's iconic tree is a 75-foot Norway Spruce adorned with 50,000 LED lights and Swarovski star.

Pre-show starts at 7pm; Telemundo simulcast, charitable efforts, and SAP audio description included.

Spanning over nine decades, the beloved holiday tradition returns to NBC (and Peacock) tonight. That's right, Christmas in Rockefeller Center is set to celebrate the annual lighting of one of the world's most famous trees in the heart of New York City – and that's kicking off tonight! Of course, you might want to know how to join in on the festivities – and that's where Bleeding Cool comes in! Our updates viewing guide lets you know when/where to watch, who's hosting and performing, interesting intel on this year's tree, the good causes being served by tonight's lighting, how to follow on social media, and much more! In addition, we've included looks at the tree, a recent update on how things are looking in NYC, and more.

When/Where Can I Watch NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"? Continuing a tradition that spans over nine decades, NBC will celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of one of the world's most famous trees in the heart of New York City, with the special airing live on Wednesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC (and simulcast on Peacock).

Who's Hosting NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"? Country music icon and multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire (NBC's The Voice, NBC's Happy's Place) will make her debut as host of this year's special, and is set to perform. In addition, NBC's TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker will join the tree lighting for special appearances.

Who's Performing During NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"? Viewers can expect to see Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, the Radio City Rockettes, and Gwen Stefani. In line with tradition, the Radio City Rockettes, celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, will offer a festive performance.

Will NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" Have a Preshow and Telemundo Simulcast?

Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC-owned television stations and on numerous NBC affiliates nationwide, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. This special live hour will be hosted by Access Hollywood and Access Daily with Mario & Kit host Mario Lopez as well as WNBC news anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery.

Javier Poza and Jimena Gallego (La Casa de los Famosos), along with Gabriel Coronel from En Casa con Telemundo, will host Telemundo's simulcast of Navidades en Rockefeller Center ("Christmas in Rockefeller Center"), airing live at 9 p.m. ET.

The best way to kick off the holiday season is here! 🎄 Christmas In Rockefeller Center LIVE Wednesday 8/7c | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/yDmVhEh4TJ — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

What Can You Tell Me About the Rockefeller Center Tree? The annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 75-foot-tall, 45-foot-wide Norway Spruce from East Greenbush, NY. The tree weighs approximately 11 tons and will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights, topped with a three-dimensional Swarovski star.

What's The Story with NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"? The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree dates back more than 90 years to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later, in 1933, in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the then eight-month-old RCA Building (the current Comcast Building). The Christmas tree gathering was enhanced in 1936 with the opening of the Rink at Rockefeller Center. NBC-TV televised the tree lighting for the first time in 1951 on The Kate Smith Show and as part of the nationwide Howdy Doody television show from 1953 to 1955.

What's This About NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" Doing Some Good?

NBCUniversal will continue its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation for the 17th consecutive year to support tree-planting efforts in forests impacted by natural disasters. This year, NBCUniversal will plant nearly 20,000 trees in the Apalachicola National Forest. The Arbor Day Foundation, a global nonprofit dedicated to tree planting, has supported tree recovery in disaster-affected communities and forests since 2005. Continuing a longstanding tradition, after the tree is taken down from Rockefeller Center, it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity and milled into lumber that will be used for home building.

During the broadcast, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Comic Relief's Red Nose Day and take a stand to help end childhood poverty. The money raised will support critical programs that provide safety and housing, better health, stronger education, and economic opportunities, enabling kids to thrive. Since its founding, Comic Relief has raised over $447 million and helped more than 50 million children and families across the U.S. and around the world.

How Can I Follow NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on Social Media? For more information on NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, visit the NBCUniversal Media Village website at www.nbcumv.com. Please follow NBC on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

Will NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" Be Available on the Secondary Audio Program (SAP) Channel? To create a more inclusive experience for blind and low-vision viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program (SAP) channel, provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals of the show.

Who Produced NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"? Universal Television produces NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive produce, with Glenn Weiss directing.

