Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Night Shift

Ghostbusters Animated Series Will Be Working the "Night Shift" in 2027

Check out Netflix's logo for EPs Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, and Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan's Ghostbusters: Night Shift.

Article Summary Netflix’s new Ghostbusters animated series is officially titled Ghostbusters: Night Shift and is set to debut in 2027.

Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, Ben Hibon, and Elliott Kalan will preview Ghostbusters: Night Shift at Annecy on June 24.

The Ghostbusters series is produced with Sony Pictures Animation, with Dan Aykroyd now aboard as an executive producer.

Gil Kenan says Ghostbusters: Night Shift is in full development, with scripts, art, and supernatural worldbuilding underway.

Last month, we got two big updates on EPs Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, and Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan's upcoming "Ghostbusters" animated series. First up, the project is set to be spotlighted during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, with Reitman, Kenan, Hibon, and Kalan on hand for June 24th's "Next on Netflix Animation: from Ghostbusters to Brad Bird's Ray Gunn," which will include a world-exclusive preview of the 2027-debuting series. In addition, we learned that OG Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd has joined the series as an executive producer. Now, we're getting our first look at the key art logo for the animated series – as well as its official name: Ghostbusters: Night Shift. Here's a look at what was released, followed by a look at the official overview for the Annecy event:

Next on Netflix Animation: from Ghostbusters to Brad Bird's Ray Gunn returns to Théâtre Bonlieu on Wednesday, 24 June. Executive producers Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, and showrunners/Executive Producers Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan will unveil a world exclusive preview of next year's Ghostbusters series produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation. And visionary director Brad Bird will take to the stage and provide a very personal insight into his animated feature Ray Gunn, his 30+ year in the making passion project produced at Skydance Animation; this conversation will be moderated by stop-motion legend, Peter Lord, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Aardman who are also celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. Additionally, the session will feature glimpses at THE ONE PIECE series and the Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory animated film.

"I just watched an entire art presentation for the show. I've seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It's in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it's a great time to be a Ghostbuster," Kenan shared with A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane back in March 2024. As animation fans know, crafting a season that meets the ever-increasing expectations of viewers takes time and a whole lot of work. That said, it's great to know that the wheels have been turning behind the scenes since the project was first announced nearly two years ago.

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