Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Season 2: Showrunner on Eva/Mickey/Wes Drama & More

CBS's Sheriff Country Showrunner Matt Lopez on how Eva Santos will impact the new season; the cast checks in from the start of Season 2.

Article Summary Sheriff Country Season 2 will unpack the shock reveal that Eva Santos is alive—and she’s Mickey’s mother.

Showrunner Matt Lopez says Eva hid the truth from Wes and Mickey to pull them into a dangerous cartel takedown.

Season 2 sets up tense Sheriff Country family drama as Mickey, Wes, and Eva are forced to work together.

Christopher Gorham, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown confirm Sheriff Country Season 2 is officially underway.

With the season finale of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country leaving a very serious amount of questions that still need to be answered, we're kicking off our weekly look at what's ahead with Season 2. Earlier this week, we learned that the band was already back together to start work on the second season. For this go-around, we've got social media updates from Christopher Gorham (who first signaled that Season 2 work was underway), W. Earl Brown, and Matt Lauria – but before we get to that, there's the not-so-small matter of that big reveal in the season finale, when we learned that Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is actually Mickey's (Baccarin) mother. Clearly, that changes things heading into next season – but to what extent? Showrunner Matt Lopez is dropping some interesting insights into why Eva stayed in the shadows – and how that changes during Season 2.

"Sheriff Country" Showrunner on Eva, Mickey & Season 2: "We are told, I believe, if I'm not mistaken, as early as the Season 1 pilot, it's pretty clear that Mickey's mom, in her mind, is dead. And all season long, there are sprinkled little Easter eggs. And then as we come down the stretch of the season, we see Wes visiting the grave. We see Mickey telling Luna in Episode 118 sort of her origin story and how her mother died in the Edgewater County jail while awaiting trial. And then obviously, what we learn and what we will in Season 2 have to unpack is that is not true. Both Mickey and Wes do not know this incredible secret that Mickey's mother remains alive to this day and in fact is the woman who has been called into Edgewater to investigate this level of corruption.

One of the things we'll unpack at the beginning of Season 2 is to what extent was Eva Santos trying to learn what kind of person her daughter is. She has been cut off from her daughter for years for reasons that we'll get into and will become very clear. And I think the decision that she made all those years ago to leave Wes and Mickey, while it was a brutally hard decision and one that I think Eva has regrets about to this day, when the audience sees all the reasons that went into it, it's not as simple as black and white. She was dealt a very bad hand of cards and she played it the best she could and believed she was doing what was best for her daughter. And we can question that decision and Mickey will question it.

Eva knew if she told Wes before Wes walked in that door, I think there's no way he would've ever agreed to cooperate in this mission that the three of them are going to undertake at the top of Season 2 to take down this cartel. And so now, Mickey and Wes, not only are they being forced to work together — because of course they're not in the greatest shape in their relationship either — are going to have to work together with the great love of Wes' life and Mickey's mother, who she long thought was dead as their handler. And all the family dynamics and turns that come from that, I think, are pretty delicious.

Eva, I think the audiences once they — I've been following a little bit sort of the online response to the character and people are like, "I hate her." I think now we'll really get to know her and we'll really dimensionalize her. I think for example, Mickey, who has a lot of hostility toward her mother when the season starts, will have to acknowledge there's certain aspects of Eva that are not only quite admirable but remind Mickey of herself and that makes for some just great sort of character storytelling."

"And just like that, we're back! Sheriff Country season 2, day 1. See y'all real soon!" Gorham wrote as the caption to his Instagram post that went live earlier this week, which also included a look at the cast and creative team reuniting for the table read:

"Day 1 fit. From Chris to Travis in the blink of an eye. Loving this new blue button up," Gorham wrote as a follow-up post:

"BOODE" is BACK!! [yes, pronounced like "BOOTY"]," Laurie wrote for his Season 2 check-in post:

"Our daughter's elementary school was half a block from our house. For six years, we walked her to school every single morning. Starting with her Day One of kindergarten, we'd take a photo of her in front of our home's door, proudly displaying her new backpack. I was reminded of that first day one year ago when we started work on SHERIFF COUNTRY, so I recreated it. Here, I give you Day One, Season Two of SHERIFF COUNTRY," Brown wrote:

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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