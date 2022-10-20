Netflix & Chills Trailer: Mark Hamill Invites You to Embrace Your Fear

If you're like us, then you're basking in the best season of the year. Yup, Halloween season.., which, if we're being honest, should extend through November. Say, the day before Thanksgiving? Clearly, Netflix is on our side when you check out the following trailer for this year's Netflix & Chills streaming season. And as if getting looks at The Midnight Club, The Watcher, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, The School for Good and Evil, Wendell and Wild, 1899, and Wednesday (not to mention a vast library of horror films and series) wasn't good enough, how about a preview narrated by none other than the great Mark Hamill? And yes, it sounds as great as you think it would…

So give Hamill a chance to walk you through the thrills & chills… the tricks & treats… awaiting you this Netflix & Chills season (which, as you're about to see, extends well beyond October):

A Look at Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

"With 'Cabinet of Curiosities,' we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds," said Guillermo del Toro. "Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in." Now here's a look at the official trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, followed by an overview of the series and a breakdown of the season's eight episodes:

In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

"DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE": Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Undoing, Miss Bala), DJ Qualls (Turning Point, Supernatural), Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor, Station 19, My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy, Titans) star in an episode written by Mika Watkins (Origin; Black Mirror; Troy: Fall of a City) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen; Lords of Dogtown; Twilight).

"GRAVEYARD RATS": David Hewlett (SEE, The Shape of Water; Stargate: Atlantis) stars in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass; Splice; Cube; Hannibal).

"LOT 36": Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator; Bread & Roses; Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead; Boon; Lovecraft Country), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle; The Young Pope) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos).

"PICKMAN'S MODEL": Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone; Westworld; The Punisher), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge; Tim Burton's Alice In Wonderland; American Gods; Back To The Future; Willard; Charlie's Angels), and Oriana Leman (The Whale; The Detectives) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve; The Colony) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil).

"THE AUTOPSY": Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest; Homeland; Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Fargo; The Wire), and Luke Roberts (Ransom; Black Sails) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman; Dark City; The Dark Knight; Batman Begins) (based on a short story by Michael Shea) and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man; AM1200).

"THE MURMURING": Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead; Penguin Bloom), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook; The Nightingale).

"THE OUTSIDE": Kate Micucci (The Little Hours; Mom) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley; Party Down) lead an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon; The Bad Batch).

"THE VIEWING": Peter Weller (upcoming The Colosseum; Naked Lunch; Star Trek Into Darkness; Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show; The Righteous Gemstones), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service; upcoming Rebel Moon), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe; Good Girls), Steve Agee (Peacemaker; The Suicide Squad), Michael Therriault (Locke and Key; Cult of Chucky), and Saad Siddiqui (From Scratch; DC's Legends of Tomorrow) star in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by del Toro (who also serves as host); executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and executive produced by Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer.