Night Court Cast Offers First Look at Season 3, Talks Series Return

Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, and Wendie Malick offer us a look at what's ahead with NBC's Night Court Season 3.

With less than a week to go until one of our personal favorites returns for its third season, we're getting a special look at what's ahead with NBC's Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, and Wendie Malick-starring Night Court. In the first look that was released earlier today, Rauch, Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi, and Malick share their excitement about the new season and how much they appreciate the show's success. Oh, and did we mention that there are some really great Season 3 scenes in between the testimonials? Yup, all of that's waiting for you in the video featurette above – with the third season of NBC's Night Court kicking off on Tuesday, November 19th.

NBC's Night Court: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

