Night Court Season 3: Wendie Malick Promoted to Series Regular

Wendie Malick was promoted to series regular for NBC's Night Court Season 3, with her Julianne Walters now the court's prosecuting attorney.

When word hit that series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court would be back for a third season, we were excited. Then, the word came down from India de Beaufort that she wouldn't be returning as Olivia – which was a hit. Now, we're learning who will be stepping in as the court's new prosecutor – and it's someone who we're all familiar with – especially Larroquette's Dan Fielding. Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me!, Young Sheldon) will reprise her role as Dan's ex Julianne Walters, promoted to series regular for the upcoming season. "A reformed convict and former love interest of Dan Fielding, Julianne is Night Court's new prosecutor," reads the official character overview. "A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes."

NBC's Night Court: An Overview

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

