Nova, Strange Academy, Terror, Inc.: Marvel Pauses Series Development

Reports are that development on Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. has been paused as Marvel refocuses its series development plan.

In what could be seen as the ripple effect from what was learned from Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again and the shift in overall direction that took place, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Marvel Television has paused (but not canceled) development on three upcoming series projects: Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. Sources are saying that the pause button was hit as Marvel Studios' Marvel Television and Marvel Animation shifted their streaming series development philosophy back to the old-school system of having a number of projects in development which may it may not get a series green light. The move is part of Disney's overall Marvel Studios shift, which began with "The Mouse" cutting back on the number of releases and spacing out when shows are released.

Confirming that Daredevil: Born Again is a multi-season show (even though he admits, "I don't know how many seasons it'll run"), Marvel Television and Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum offered some insights into the importance of the MCU having multi-season shows that fans can connect with during a recent interview with EW. "This is really a question about Marvel television in general, but I think it's very important that we make shows that last for multiple seasons, that come out on an annual cadence, that people can rely on, that feel like holidays and an event when a new season comes out," Winderbaum shared.

"Our first wave of shows — and there's some great ones in there — had a very limited series motif, which made them feel like long-form movies that had to stack up against the theatrical films and tie in in a significant way. My vision is to get back to more of a comfort viewing, reliable, invest-in-the-characters-over-a-long-period-of-time, traditional style of television storytelling. I hope that over the next few years, we see the fruits of that," he added.

Nova Series "Amazing Ensemble Piece" & More

"So Nova's in development right now – but I will say we're developing more than we make, you know? This is part of the new Marvel we should talk about," Winderbaum shared with Phase Zero during a September 2024 interview (which you can check out below). "At Marvel, you know, everything has a spotlight on it, and everyone gets super excited, and we love 'Nova, you know, and we want to get it right." From there, Winderbaum noted that the studio has "a few things in development" – but don't expect them to be moved on until it's the right time. "We're not going to go on a show until we are happy with a pilot, happy with a 'Bible.'"

With Richard Ryder/Nova opening up the MCU to even more cosmic adventures, Winderbaum discussed what the streaming series side of things could bring to the game. "I mean I've been really inspired by what 'Trek' [Star Trek] has been doing over the last few years. I think their shows are incredible; that's why we hired Terry [Matalas] to do 'Vision Quest' with us," he explained. "The 'Nova' that's being developed right now; it is really like… it's an amazing ensemble piece. I shouldn't say too much… but it's a great cast of characters."

While looking to choose his words carefully, Winderbaum did make some interesting comparisons. "It's got shades of 'Trek,' it's got shades of 'Battlestar' [Battlestar Galactica], but it also feels like…" Winderbaum, before redirecting to the comics to help make his spoiler-safe point. " If you know those comics, you know how heated, let's say, that Richard Ryder kind of world can get and it certainly embraces it all."

