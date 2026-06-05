Posted in: Conventions, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: 007 First Light, 1666: Amsterdam, AION 2, Alien Isolation 2, Among Us Story: On Guard, An EggStreamly Hard Game, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Attack On Titan 3, Blood Message, Chronicles: Medieval, Clutch, Control Resonant, Crossfire, cyberpunk edgerunners, dead by daylight, End of Abyss, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Fortnite, gen ATLAS, Gothic 1 Remake, Grounded 2, Guild Wars 3, Gundam: Rogue Orbit, Haex, Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush, Last Harbor, Lords of the Fallen II, Mafia: The Old Country, Mighty Cuphead Adventure, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, Mortal Shell II, Palworld, Resident Evil: Veronica, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Sand: Raiders of Sophie, Saw Genesis, Sea of Remnants, Sonic Pico Park, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Soulframe Preludes, Star Wars Zero Company, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Stellar Blade Bloodrain, Stranger Than Heaven, Street Fighter 6, Summer Game Fest 2026, Swords of Legends, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, The Blood of Dawnwalker, The Wolf Among Us, The Wolf Among Us 2, Virtual Fighter Crossroads

Everything Shown Off During Summer Game Fest 2026

Summer Game Fest 2026 held its now-annual two-hour livestream with video game announcements and commercials of what's coming.

Article Summary Summer Game Fest 2026 packed two hours of game reveals, trailers, updates, and surprise world premieres.

Big Summer Game Fest headlines included Resident Evil: Veronica, gen ATLAS, and Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

The Summer Game Fest 2026 lineup also featured Alien Isolation 2, Guild Wars 3, Grounded 2, and AION 2.

Major updates landed for Street Fighter 6, Fortnite, Sonic Racing Crossworlds, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more.

Summer Game Fest is finally here as the now annual two-hour livestream kicked off a weekend of video game reveals and announcements galore. Geoff Keighley took to the stage to reveal yet another series of video game trailers, world premiere announcements, updates, and just plain 'ol commercials for a ton of video games that are in development and are expected to either be out over the next calendar year, or at the very least, show off what's being made.

Among the major announcements were a modern remake of Code Veronica called Resident Evil: Veronica, the first official footage from gen ATLAS (made by Shadow of the Colossus creator Fumito Ueda, the reveal of Snoop Dogg and Tupac being added to Stranger Than Heaven, the fourth year of content for Street Fighter 6, and the big reveal of Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

Every Video Game Revealed During Summer Game Fest 2026

Resident Evil: Veronica

Mighty Cuphead Adventure

Alien Isolation 2

gen ATLAS

Blood Message

Stranger Than Heaven

Haex

Dead By Daylight – 10th Anniversary

Mortal Shell II

Sand: Raiders of Sophie

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

Fortnite – Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners

Gundam: Rogue Orbit

An EggStreamly Hard Game

Crossfire

Control Resonant

Guild Wars 3

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

End of Abyss

Last Harbor

Virtual Fighter Crossroads

RuneScape Dragonwilds

Soulframe Preludes

Grounded 2

Mafia: The Old Country – Man of Honor

1666 Amsterdam

Saw Genesis

Lords of the Fallen II

Star Wars: Zero Company

The Blood Of Dawnwalker

Among Us Story: On Guard

007 First Light – New DLC

Gothic 1 Remake

AION 2

Cyberpunk Edgerunners x Wuthering Waves

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance

Swords of Legends

Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush

Sonic Racing Crossworlds – Year 2 DLC Content

Sonic Pico Park

Attack On Titan 3

Clutch

Chronicles: Medieval

Sea of Remnants

Palworld

The Wolf Among Us 2

The Wolf Among Us Remastered

Stellar Blade Bloodrain

Street Fighter 6 – Year 4

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

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