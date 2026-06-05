Posted in: Conventions, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Everything Shown Off During Summer Game Fest 2026

Summer Game Fest 2026 held its now-annual two-hour livestream with video game announcements and commercials of what's coming.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Summer Game Fest 2026 packed two hours of game reveals, trailers, updates, and surprise world premieres.
  • Big Summer Game Fest headlines included Resident Evil: Veronica, gen ATLAS, and Final Fantasy VII Revelation.
  • The Summer Game Fest 2026 lineup also featured Alien Isolation 2, Guild Wars 3, Grounded 2, and AION 2.
  • Major updates landed for Street Fighter 6, Fortnite, Sonic Racing Crossworlds, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more.

Summer Game Fest is finally here as the now annual two-hour livestream kicked off a weekend of video game reveals and announcements galore. Geoff Keighley took to the stage to reveal yet another series of video game trailers, world premiere announcements, updates, and just plain 'ol commercials for a ton of video games that are in development and are expected to either be out over the next calendar year, or at the very least, show off what's being made.

Among the major announcements were a modern remake of Code Veronica called Resident Evil: Veronica, the first official footage from gen ATLAS (made by Shadow of the Colossus creator Fumito Ueda, the reveal of Snoop Dogg and Tupac being added to Stranger Than Heaven, the fourth year of content for Street Fighter 6, and the big reveal of Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

Everything Shown Off During Summer Game Fest 2026
Credit: Summer Game Fest

Every Video Game Revealed During Summer Game Fest 2026

Resident Evil: Veronica
Mighty Cuphead Adventure
Alien Isolation 2
gen ATLAS
Blood Message
Stranger Than Heaven
Haex
Dead By Daylight – 10th Anniversary
Mortal Shell II
Sand: Raiders of Sophie
Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
Fortnite – Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners
Gundam: Rogue Orbit
An EggStreamly Hard Game
Crossfire
Control Resonant
Guild Wars 3
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
End of Abyss
Last Harbor
Virtual Fighter Crossroads
RuneScape Dragonwilds
Soulframe Preludes
Grounded 2
Mafia: The Old Country – Man of Honor
1666 Amsterdam
Saw Genesis
Lords of the Fallen II
Star Wars: Zero Company
The Blood Of Dawnwalker
Among Us Story: On Guard
007 First Light – New DLC
Gothic 1 Remake
AION 2
Cyberpunk Edgerunners x Wuthering Waves
Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance
Swords of Legends
Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush
Sonic Racing Crossworlds – Year 2 DLC Content
Sonic Pico Park
Attack On Titan 3
Clutch
Chronicles: Medieval
Sea of Remnants
Palworld
The Wolf Among Us 2
The Wolf Among Us Remastered
Stellar Blade Bloodrain
Street Fighter 6 – Year 4
Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.