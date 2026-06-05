Posted in: Conventions, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: 007 First Light, 1666: Amsterdam, AION 2, Alien Isolation 2, Among Us Story: On Guard, An EggStreamly Hard Game, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Attack On Titan 3, Blood Message, Chronicles: Medieval, Clutch, Control Resonant, Crossfire, cyberpunk edgerunners, dead by daylight, End of Abyss, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Fortnite, gen ATLAS, Gothic 1 Remake, Grounded 2, Guild Wars 3, Gundam: Rogue Orbit, Haex, Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush, Last Harbor, Lords of the Fallen II, Mafia: The Old Country, Mighty Cuphead Adventure, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, Mortal Shell II, Palworld, Resident Evil: Veronica, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Sand: Raiders of Sophie, Saw Genesis, Sea of Remnants, Sonic Pico Park, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Soulframe Preludes, Star Wars Zero Company, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Stellar Blade Bloodrain, Stranger Than Heaven, Street Fighter 6, Summer Game Fest 2026, Swords of Legends, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, The Blood of Dawnwalker, The Wolf Among Us, The Wolf Among Us 2, Virtual Fighter Crossroads
Everything Shown Off During Summer Game Fest 2026
Summer Game Fest 2026 held its now-annual two-hour livestream with video game announcements and commercials of what's coming.
Article Summary
- Summer Game Fest 2026 packed two hours of game reveals, trailers, updates, and surprise world premieres.
- Big Summer Game Fest headlines included Resident Evil: Veronica, gen ATLAS, and Final Fantasy VII Revelation.
- The Summer Game Fest 2026 lineup also featured Alien Isolation 2, Guild Wars 3, Grounded 2, and AION 2.
- Major updates landed for Street Fighter 6, Fortnite, Sonic Racing Crossworlds, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more.
Summer Game Fest is finally here as the now annual two-hour livestream kicked off a weekend of video game reveals and announcements galore. Geoff Keighley took to the stage to reveal yet another series of video game trailers, world premiere announcements, updates, and just plain 'ol commercials for a ton of video games that are in development and are expected to either be out over the next calendar year, or at the very least, show off what's being made.
Among the major announcements were a modern remake of Code Veronica called Resident Evil: Veronica, the first official footage from gen ATLAS (made by Shadow of the Colossus creator Fumito Ueda, the reveal of Snoop Dogg and Tupac being added to Stranger Than Heaven, the fourth year of content for Street Fighter 6, and the big reveal of Final Fantasy VII Revelation.
Every Video Game Revealed During Summer Game Fest 2026
Resident Evil: Veronica
Mighty Cuphead Adventure
Alien Isolation 2
gen ATLAS
Blood Message
Stranger Than Heaven
Haex
Dead By Daylight – 10th Anniversary
Mortal Shell II
Sand: Raiders of Sophie
Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
Fortnite – Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners
Gundam: Rogue Orbit
An EggStreamly Hard Game
Crossfire
Control Resonant
Guild Wars 3
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
End of Abyss
Last Harbor
Virtual Fighter Crossroads
RuneScape Dragonwilds
Soulframe Preludes
Grounded 2
Mafia: The Old Country – Man of Honor
1666 Amsterdam
Saw Genesis
Lords of the Fallen II
Star Wars: Zero Company
The Blood Of Dawnwalker
Among Us Story: On Guard
007 First Light – New DLC
Gothic 1 Remake
AION 2
Cyberpunk Edgerunners x Wuthering Waves
Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance
Swords of Legends
Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush
Sonic Racing Crossworlds – Year 2 DLC Content
Sonic Pico Park
Attack On Titan 3
Clutch
Chronicles: Medieval
Sea of Remnants
Palworld
The Wolf Among Us 2
The Wolf Among Us Remastered
Stellar Blade Bloodrain
Street Fighter 6 – Year 4
Final Fantasy VII Revelation