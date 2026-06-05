Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: Master of the Universe, motu

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia Series Preview Released

Check out a preview for the new animated series, Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, including a look at the characters and more.

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia gets a first teaser, offering an early look at Mattel’s new animated reboot.

Matthew Brown confirmed the Masters of the Universe series is headed to YouTube, with the launch set for June 10.

Mattel’s new Masters of the Universe animation is part of a bigger multiyear roadmap to keep the franchise growing.

Tales from Eternia is described as a 20-episode reboot of the classic ’80s Masters of the Universe animated series.

Directed by Travis Knight, written by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and David Callaham (from a story by the Nees, Alex Litvak, and Michael Finch), and starring Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, and James Purefoy, Masters of the Universe is exploding nationwide across a whole lot of screens. But since this is BCTV, our focus is on the upcoming animated series we learned about late last month (more on that below). With that in mind, we have a look at Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, including the following screencaps that offer a better sense of the design and a look at the teaser on Mattel Adventures.

"Well done to the whole team for working so hard on Tales From Eternia! Mattel just dropped the first teaser on YouTube," wrote writer/director Matthew Brown on Instagram earlier today – and you can check out the teaser online.

In a recent edition of the toy industry publication The Toy Book, "Licensing & Entertainment" was the theme, with the upcoming feature film and its global marketing getting a spotlight. During the conversation with Mattel's Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing, it was noted that, "Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. New Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap." That brings us to writer/director Matthew Brown, who took to Instagram to offer a little more insight on the project. "At last I can can speak about what I've been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube," Brown wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included the "Masters of the Universe" logo. Over on Brown's LinkedIn, there is a listing for "Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia (Mattel)," with Brown listing it as a 20-episode "re-boot of the classic 80's animated show for Mattel."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!