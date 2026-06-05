Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Among Us, titmouse

Among Us Animated Series Debuts Exclusively on Paramount+

Nearly two years after wrapping up production, the 10-episode Among Us animated series was shadow-dropped on Paramount+ earlier today.

Article Summary Among Us animated series is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+, with all ten episodes available to watch today.

Paramount+ finally unveils Among Us after a stop-start promotional rollout that kept trailers and major reveals under wraps.

The Among Us series brings the hit social deception game to life with astronauts hunting an alien Impostor aboard a ship.

A new Among Us launch trailer offers a first real taste of the comedy, chaos, and crew paranoia driving the animated show.

Paramount has finally launched its new animated series, Among Us, based on the popular indie video game franchise. It's been a bit of a rocky road for the show to get promoted, as it seems like every time there was going to be a reveal or something to showcase, the company took a step back and withheld info or a trailer. Which is a shame considering the cast behind the show and the fact that Titmouse, who has been getting tons of praise lately for many of the other shows they've been producing over the past five years, has practically been quiet about it.

But finally, at long last, all ten episodes are available starting today on Paramount+. So now we can finally see the epic comedy of watching multiple astronauts in multi-colored suits attempt to figure out who among them is actually an alien, killing the crew off one by one. You can check out the launch trailer here and get a better idea of the hilarity to come before checking it out.

Discover Who The Imposter Is In The Animated Series Among Us

Among Us follows a group of eccentric, monochromatic Crewmates of a ship transporting junk across the galaxy who must root out an Impostor in their midst before they fall victim to its villainous designs. The series is based on the globally popular multiplayer social deception game of the same name. Among Us was created by Owen Dennis, who also serves as executive producer alongside Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser for Innersloth. Titmouse will serve as the animation studio, with executive producers Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina.

The voice cast includes Yvette Nicole Brown as "Orange," Kimiko Glenn as "Cyan," Liv Hewson as "Black," Ashley Johnson as "Purple," Wayne Knight as "Lime," Phil LaMarr as "Brown," Randall Park as "Red," Dan Stevens as "Blue," Debra Wilson as "Yellow" and "Computer," Elijah Wood as "Green" and Patton Oswalt as "White."

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