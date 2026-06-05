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WWE SmackDown Preview: Clash in Italy Sparks Controversy in Bologna

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Bologna! Cody's controversial win, Fatal 4-Ways, and champions collide. Viva la lucha libre, comrades!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown in Bologna begins with Cody Rhodes addressing his controversial Clash in Italy victory.

Rhea Ripley rules WWE SmackDown after beating Jade Cargill, defending championship gold like a capitalist pig.

Queen and King of the Ring Fatal 4-Ways bring glorious chaos as WWE SmackDown crowns new contenders in Bologna.

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints reignite their vicious WWE SmackDown rivalry, brawling like CIA agents at my palace.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury yacht anchored off the coast of Bologna, Italy, where the water is as smooth as a successful coup and the wine flows like the tears of my political enemies! Tonight, WWE SmackDown comes to us from this magnificent Italian city, and I must say, the card is more stacked than the bunker where I hide my gold reserves from the United Nations inspectors!

You know, comrades, watching WWE SmackDown reminds me of the time I hosted a summit with Kim Jong-un and we spent the entire evening debating whether championship controversies or disputed elections were more entertaining. He insisted that elections were better theater, but I maintained that at least in wrestling, the people get to see the finish! Ah, such fond memories of ideological discourse over cognac and cigars.

But enough reminiscing! Let us discuss tonight's spectacular show, shall we?

Cody Rhodes Addresses His Controversial Victory

After a successful but controversial title defense against Gunther at WWE Clash in Italy, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will find out what Bologna, Italy wants to talk about. Don't miss The American Nightmare, tonight on SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, Cody Rhodes! The American Nightmare returns to address his controversial victory over Gunther! You see, comrades, I know a thing or two about controversial victories. In my last election, I won with 127% of the vote, and the CIA still had the audacity to question the results! At least when Cody wins controversially, he has the decency to show up and face the music. That is more than I can say for some of my political opponents, who mysteriously decided to take extended vacations to undisclosed locations after questioning my legitimacy.

The American Nightmare must now face the court of public opinion in Bologna. This reminds me of the time I had to address my people after accidentally launching fireworks into the presidential palace during a celebration. Sometimes, comrade, you must face the masses and explain yourself, even when the footage clearly shows what happened! I am most curious to see how Cody will spin this tale. Perhaps he should hire my former Minister of Truth and Propaganda!

Rhea Ripley's Championship Reign Continues

After Rhea Ripley successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship against former titleholder Jade Cargill at WWE Clash in Italy, find out what's next for the champion. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Rhea Ripley has once again proven why she is the champion, defeating Jade Cargill and maintaining her iron grip on the WWE Women's Championship! This is the kind of dominance I admire, comrades. Rhea understands what I have always preached: once you seize the means of production—or in this case, the championship belt—you must defend it with ruthless efficiency against all challengers, no matter how physically imposing they may be!

I once asked Fidel Castro what the secret to longevity in power was, and he told me, "Mi amigo, you must be willing to face any challenger, any time, anywhere." Then he challenged me to an arm-wrestling contest, which I graciously allowed him to win because, you know, diplomatic relations and all that. Rhea Ripley embodies this spirit! What new challenger will step forward? What capitalist pig from the WWE management will try to stack the odds against our champion? We shall find out tonight on WWE SmackDown!

Fatal 4-Way Chaos in the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jayne and Kiana James will mix it up in a Fatal 4-Way Queen of the Ring First-Round Match. Who will earn a crucial victory in the high-stakes tournament? Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, a Fatal 4-Way match! This is the kind of chaotic political scenario I live for, comrades! Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James will all compete simultaneously for advancement in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. You know, this reminds me of the time I attended a secret meeting with Muammar Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein, and Dennis Rodman, to discuss who had the most fabulous palace. It devolved into absolute chaos, with everyone claiming superiority! Dennis Rodman actually won the argument by showing us photos from his timeshare in North Korea. The man knows luxury, I must admit.

In a Fatal 4-Way, there are no friends, only temporary alliances that crumble like the Berlin Wall! Each of these magnificent competitors must navigate treacherous waters, watching not one, not two, but THREE opponents at all times. It is like trying to plan a military parade while the CIA has infiltrated three different divisions with agents provocateurs! The stress alone would break a lesser person, but these women are warriors of the squared circle!

Bayley, the crafty veteran, knows how to manipulate situations to her advantage—a skill I deeply respect and may have employed once or twice when dealing with international sanctions. But will experience be enough against the raw power of Raquel Rodriguez? The cunning of Jacy Jayne? The determination of Kiana James? This is the kind of geopolitical chess match that would make Henry Kissinger weep with joy!

The King of the Ring Tournament Brings the Champions

WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, United States Champion Trick Williams, World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio are set to battle in a Fatal 4-Way King of the Ring First-Round Match. Who will advance in the high-stakes tournament? Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, look at this embarrassment of riches! WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, United States Champion Trick Williams, World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker, and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio—all champions, all in one match! This is like the time I hosted a dictators' poker night and Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Nicolas Maduro all showed up wearing the same counterfeit Armani suit. The tension was palpable, comrades!

What I find most delicious about this match is that each man already holds gold, yet they hunger for more! This is the capitalist mentality at its finest, and while I would normally criticize such greed, I must admit it makes for spectacular entertainment. These men are not satisfied with mere participation—they demand dominance! They are like my former economic minister who embezzled from three different government agencies simultaneously. Bold! Ambitious! Ultimately prosecuted, but still, the audacity was admirable!

Damian Priest has been riding high as part of his faction, but in a Fatal 4-Way, there is no backup. Trick Williams brings the charisma and the United States Championship prestige. Bron Breakker is a second-generation wrecking machine who reminds me of the tanks I ordered from Russia—powerful, efficient, and prone to destroying everything in their path. And then there is Dominik Mysterio, who has embraced the dark side with such enthusiasm that even my former secret police chief would tell him to relax a little!

The King of the Ring Tournament has always been about crowning a new monarch, and I should know—I have crowned myself Supreme Leader six times in the past decade alone! The pomp, the circumstance, the elaborate ceremony where my pet capybara Esteban wears a tiny crown—it never gets old!

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints Renew Their Rivalry

After battling to a double count-out and brawling after the bell last week, Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints will once again collide when SmackDown comes to in Bologna, Italy. Don't miss all the action, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints! Their rivalry has become so heated that last week's match ended in a double count-out, followed by more brawling! This is the kind of grudge that transcends the normal boundaries of competition, comrades. It reminds me of my ongoing feud with the CIA operative they keep sending to "monitor the situation" in my country. We have developed such a routine: he tries to spy on me, I catch him, we have an elaborate chase scene through the palace, and then we both end up at the same café for lunch. It's become almost friendly, in a "I'm plotting your downfall" sort of way!

The fact that these two warriors could not contain their animosity within the confines of a scheduled match tells me everything I need to know. This is personal! This is the kind of blood feud that starts wars, topples governments, and makes for absolutely tremendous television! When Hayes and Saints lock up tonight on WWE SmackDown, I expect nothing less than total carnage. Anything less would be like serving box wine at a state dinner—technically functional but deeply disappointing.

All of tonight's preview information comes courtesy of WWE's official website, where the bourgeoisie capitalist pigs provide us with the information we need to enjoy their spectacular proletariat entertainment! See, comrades? Even El Presidente gives credit where credit is due!

Comrades, you absolutely must tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA Network! As for your El Presidente, I will be watching from the upper deck of my yacht, surrounded by my closest advisors, several bodyguards, my accountant who is definitely not helping me hide money in Swiss banks, and of course, Esteban, who has developed quite the taste for Italian cheese. We have imported a 90-inch television screen, the finest champagne from France (which I acquired through totally legitimate channels), and enough Cuban cigars to choke a small army!

Bologna has given us wrestling, and wrestling has given us drama! Do not miss a moment of tonight's WWE SmackDown, comrades, or you will regret it more than my former Minister of Tourism regrets suggesting we build a theme park on an active volcano!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva WWE SmackDown!

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