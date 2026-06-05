Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy Stars Boreanaz, Marsters & Caulfield Remember Anthony Head

Buffy the Vampire Slayer's David Boreanaz, James Marsters & Emma Caulfield took to social media to honor and remember the late Anthony Head.

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars David Boreanaz, James Marsters, and Emma Caulfield honored Anthony Head online.

James Marsters remembered Anthony Head as Buffy’s steadiest presence and praised him as the best actor in the cast.

Emma Caulfield shared a personal memory of Anthony Head, calling him a kind, wise friend she cherished for 27 years.

The tribute also looks back at Head’s Buffy role as Rupert Giles and his later turn as Rupert Mannion on Ted Lasso.

Shortly after the news broke that Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso star Anthony Head had passed away at the age of due to complications from pneumonia, a number of Head's friends and co-stars have taken to social media to honor the British actor's life and career. Here's a look at what "Buffy" co-stars David Boreanaz, James Marsters, and Emma Caulfield had to share earlier today:

"There's a hole in the World. Anthony Head has passed on from us. He was an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of Buffy, and the best actor in the cast. He was the best of us. I was lucky to have known, and learned from him. He left the world a better place for his presence. Thank you Tony for all you gave," read Marsters's post:

"This was taken on the London Underground in 2011. I went to visit my friend Tony on the set of The Iron Lady. We had lunch, hit up a record store, had dinner and drinks and laughed until our sides hurt. It was a perfect day. There were many of these moments with this amazing human who I was lucky enough to call my friend for 27 years. He was kind and wise and a guide in troubled times. You were so loved. Impossible to caption. You are so missed. ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ rest in peace with your beautiful Sarah-Emma," read the caption to Caulfield's post:

Born on February 20, 1954, Head would go on to have an acclaimed career in live theater, film, and television over the course of his nearly 50-year professional career. But two roles, in particular, still resonate with fans across the pop culture universe. Head would go on to play Sunnydale High Librarian/Watcher Rupert Giles for seven seasons of Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer, running from 1997 to 2003. Recently, Head made headlines as Rupert Mannion, the spiteful and manipulative ex-husband of Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) on Apple TV's Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis.

"I went to them with having read it, I said at the time – this has been quoted many times, but it's true – that I'd just seen 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' on the plane coming over, and I was very aware that Hugh Grant sort of cut a sexy figure at the time as this slightly bumbling, bookish man. And at the same time, there was a little bit of Alan Rickman in it – and quite a lot of Prince Charles, really – so I sort of said, 'Look, this is where I see it. Am I on the right lines?' and they said, 'Yes.' I said, 'Which would you prefer? Would you prefer the sort of Alan Rickman, or the Hugh Grant?' And they said, 'Well, give it a bit of both,'" Head shared during an interview in 2012, explaining how Giles's look came to be.

Head is survived by Emily and Daisy, with his long-term partner, Sarah Fisher, having passed in 2025.

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