Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue Season 2: Showrunners on Time Jump, Danny/Baez & Much More

Boston Blue Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis on Season 2: time jump, Brian's "accident," Danny & Baez's future, and more.

Article Summary Boston Blue Season 2 opens with a small time jump, then dives into Lena’s recovery and the grey truck mystery.

Showrunners say Season 2 will fill in the blanks on Brian’s shocking crash and push hard for answers fast.

Mae Silver’s re-election becomes a major Boston Blue story as rival Thad turns up the political pressure.

Danny and Baez move forward in Boston Blue, but her daughter, mother, and New York ties complicate the plan.

CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue has been keeping a whole lot of storyline plates spinning heading into the season finale, S01E20: "Patrol." With our weekly preview of how things are shaping up with the second season, Sonnier and Margolis had some early insights to share on a number of issues that will be in play once Season 2 premieres. From Brian's (Ryan Broussard) shocking car not-an-accident before the credits rolled and the importance of Mae's (Gloria Reuben) re-election campaign, to what the future holds for Danny (Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) moving forward, here's what the showrunners had to share – including how the series will kick off with a "small time jump."

Will "Blue Bloods" Season 2 Pick Up Immediately From the Season 1 Finale? Sonnier shared, "There will be a small time jump so that we can get beyond the recovery that Lena has to go through in order to get her and Danny back out on the streets together. But we will pick up that story, and we will fill in the blanks on what happened that night, and the case that we pick up and pushes us forward into Season 2 is who was driving that grey truck, what was that about, and where are they now? And so if not for just that small time jump, everything else will be pointed toward let's get to the bottom of what exactly happened at the end of Season 1."

Mae's Re-Election Will Be a "Big Story" for Her: "The reelection will be a big story for Mae. We love introducing Thad, played by Ward [Horton], as a foil to her at the end of this season. And what's going to be really interesting is seeing the pressure he puts on her when he starts playing politics and getting down in the mud and forcing Mae to respond while at the same time sticking to her priority of getting justice for the people of Boston," Margolis shared.

Baez & Her Family Will Be Joining Danny in Boston – Eventually: "We follow the thread that Danny starts at the end of the season by saying they've taken it too slow for too long and then inviting her to move in. So yes, she will come to Boston, but we do have to work through the realities of, she has a whole life in New York that she needs to unwind from. She has a mom who's in a professional care facility. She has a daughter. And so all of those things need to be dealt with and figured out and sorted before she can fully commit to living in Boston with Danny," Sonnier noted.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!