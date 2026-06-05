Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: anderson cooper, andy cohen

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Go Beer to Celebrate America's 250th Live

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are swapping Tequila for beer for CNN's Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250.

Article Summary Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host CNN's Independence Eve Live: Celebrating 250 on July 3 from Times Square.

Cooper and Cohen take the party live from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET with guests, music, and reports from across America.

A special ball drop joins the festivities as Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen bring their New Year's Eve energy to July.

Andy Cohen revealed that he and Anderson Cooper are ditching tequila for beer as they honor America's 250th birthday live.

Just so we're clear? As far as we're concerned, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen aren't here to celebrate America's 250th birthday (which means we'll be able to legally rent a car). America made sure it remained up and running just to have the honor of Cooper and Cohen celebrate the country's 250th. In case you hadn't heard, the best thing to happen to New Year's Eve since… actually, we're not sure… because have there been a lot of New Year's Eve innovations over the years? Anyway, Cooper and Cohen will be live from Times Square in NYC a few months earlier than usual for Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250, running from 8 pm to 12:30 am ET on July 3rd. Along with a special ball drop (because who doesn't love a good ball drop or two among friends, as long as it's consensual), the dynamic duo will be meeting and greeting a lineup of special guests and musical acts, and cutting to CNN reporters in NYC and around the country for updates. But we all know what the big headline-grabber is every year: the drinking.

Earlier this week, Cohen crashed Cooper's CNN show, AC360, to offer him a special birthday surprise – with cake, balloons, and also the fanfare deserving of Cooper's special day. It's a great segment that's worth checking out, and we have that waiting for you above. But you might be asking yourself, "What does that have to do with Cooper and Cohen drinking? They're just going to do Tequila shots." Well, that's where you would be wrong (and why you should be patient and read the entire piece). Cohen dropped some breaking news for fans of the duo's drinking adventures: in honor of America's 250th birthday, Cooper and Cohen will be switching from Tequila to beer. Yes, it's true – and to be honest, we endorse the move. Not because of anything "red, white & blue," but because we didn't want to mirror everything that goes down on New Year's Eve.

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