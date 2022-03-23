Obi-Wan Kenobi: Yes, Ewan McGregor Has "Used" The Force in Real Life

While it's been 17 years since we last saw Ewan McGregor play his iconic Star Wars character live and in-person (in 2005's Revenge of the Sith), the actor will make his triumphant return in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Taking part in such an iconic franchise, questions naturally come to if McGregor ever "tried" to use The Force in real life and the Emmy Award winner responded during a conversation with EW.

"Have I ever tried to use a Jedi mind trick?" McGregor considered. "Not really. I mean, I've been accused of doing it here and there by people who are trying to be funny, but, no, I don't think so. I've seen TV hypnotists and stuff… where they actually get people to believe something that's not true by the way they say things. But, no, I don't have those skills. My kids are totally impervious to the whole Jedi mind trick. They don't care. It doesn't work on them." The actor took over the role in the 1999 prequel The Phantom Menace originated by the late Sir Alec Guinness, who played the character in 1977's A New Hope and continued for the remainder of the original trilogy with his final time in 1983's Return of the Jedi.

"I do it with doors!" noted McGregor of the finger-slash-Force move. "I like to do that with automatic doors just for my own amusement. I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, like at the supermarket or something when I'm wheeling my trolley out and I do a little. It's just always for my own [amusement], because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I've been caught doing that, and that's kind of embarrassing. It's difficult not to, isn't it? It's fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful." The actor recreated his finger gesture as he did in 2002's Attack of the Clones in Kamino. " Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25 on Disney+.