Our YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E03, Oh My God…Yes! S01E04 Previews

Check out our preview rundowns for Michael Cusack's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E03 and Adele "Supreme" Williams' Oh My God…Yes! S01E04.

Wrapping up what's a busy night for Bleeding Cool when it comes to television coverage, we have a look at what Adult Swim has to offer on Sunday night. That's right, we have another double dose of Adult Swim goodness coming our way from Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity and series creator, writer, and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams' (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) and executive producer Dominique Braud's (The Simpsons) Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances. We've got episode overviews, trailers, and sneak peeks at Sarah and Rachel in S03E03: "hiiiii, watchu doinnn :) nm u?, thats gud, hahah, whatcya up tooooooo, nothing muuuuch, haha saame :) or FIGHT! Battle of Bubble Gum Park Rawrrr" (yup, that's the title), and Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi in S01E04: "Steel Ball Sounds Like a Very Dangerous Game."

Adult Swim – YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Preview

Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL!

Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It's soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out :P hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD

YOLO Rainbow Trinity S03E03: "hiiiii, watchu doinnn :) nm u?, thats gud, hahah, whatcya up tooooooo, nothing muuuuch, haha saame :) or FIGHT! Battle of Bubble Gum Park Rawrrr" – Sarah and Rachel are invited to Peeleken's Splirthday party at Bubble Gum Park.

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances Preview

The quarter-hour adult animated comedy follows three women – Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi – who live in the not-so-distant future of South Central LA. and navigate womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world. "The series is ripe with unconventional characters, and the geography of the world honors that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci-fi twist," shared Williams. "The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd, but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition."

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances S01E04: "Steel Ball Sounds Like a Very Dangerous Game" – SteelBall champ Jicheal Mordan wants to have a baby with Sunny and bankroll her life; now if only she can remember where she put her uterus.

