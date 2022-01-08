Party Down: Martin Starr Breaks Out Bow Tie to Signal Filming Start

Back in November 2021, STARZ dropped the news that fans of Party Down were waiting to hear. The 2009-2010 comedy series would be getting a six-episode revival, with Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally having locked in deals to return for the new season. Unfortunately, original cast member Lizzy Caplan (Paramount+'s upcoming "Fatal Attraction" series) will not be able to return due to scheduling conflicts with the show's expected mid-January 2022 production start (an existing commitment to film FX's limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble created a conflict that couldn't be resolved). Now that it's a new year, it would appear that the production has forgotten its promise of an early new year start because Starr (frustrated screenwriter Roman DeBeers) took to social media on Saturday to let fans know that the "party" was officially back on.

The series' return is executive produced by the original series creators/EPs, Rob Thomas, John Enbom (who will also serve as showrunner), Paul Rudd & Dan Etheridge, as well as Scott, who was a producer on the original. The limited series is produced by Lionsgate Television, with STARZ's EVP Original Programming Karen Bailey is overseeing on behalf of the network. Now here's a look at Starr making things really official by bringing back the bow tie in his tweet from earlier today:

"After more than 10 years, we're excited to have the cast — many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars — return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party," said Jeffrey Hirsch, STARZ President & CEO, in an official statement today. "The fan demand for a 'Party Down' revival is clear, and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Starz: Party Down Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT2DOz2McW8)

Following a group of six Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips in a Los Angeles catering team, the folks on Party Down are hoping for their "big break" as they get way too involved in the events they're catering and with the guests attending them. Premiering in 2009 with Scott, Caplan, Marino, Lynch, Starr, and Hansen starring, Lynch would depart the series after its first eight episodes for FOX's Glee. Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) joined the cast for the first season's final two episodes, with Mullally joining the cast as a series regular in the second season (with Lynch returning for the Season 2 finale).