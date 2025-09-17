Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5: "Back to the Suture" Images Released

Check out the images released for DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker S02E05: "Back to the Suture."

Whatever ends up going down during those much-talked-about final three episodes, it all gets set up during this week's episode of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2. While that's definitely a headline grabber, the thing that's got us counting down the days until S02E05: "Back to the Suture" hits our screens is the one-on-one between Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Chris (Cena). Because, you know, a dead son is a tricky thing to get past. With that in mind, here's a look at the image gallery (and more) for this week's chapter:

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5: "Back to the Suture" – Directed by Alethea Jones and written by Gunn, here's a look at the official trailer, image gallery, and four-song soundtrack for this week's episode:

Gunn updated the show's official playlist to accompany the trailer above, with tracks from the fifth episode. We're talking "Oh Lord" from Foxy Shazam, "Ain't That Kind of Girl" from Diemonds, "November Rain" from Guns N' Roses, and "Take Me for a Ride" from Bad City:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

