Primal Season 3: Here's Your S03E05: "The Dead Cast No Shadow" Preview

We've got your preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Season 3 Episode 5: "The Dead Cast No Shadow."

Spear’s shocking return from the dead sends ripples through the harsh prehistoric world.

Mira emerges after surviving entelodont attacks, but faces heavy losses and an unexpected reunion.

Get the official episode overview, sneak peeks, and more as Spear faces his haunting legacy.

As busy pop culture weekends go, this one might rank at the top of a lot of lists. We've got the 2026 Winter Olympics underway, along with Super Bowl LX, Puppy Bowl XXII, and other events running on Sunday. But that doesn't mean we were going to forget about one of the best animated series out there, Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. The good news? Mira's back. The bad news? She lost a lot of good people after a number of attacks from entelodonts. In fact, we almost lost Mira if it wasn't for them getting a whiff of Zombie Spear before taking off – leading to a surprise end-of-the-episode reunion. That brings us to our preview for S03E05: "The Dead Cast No Shadow," where we begin to see how Spear's return from the dead will impact the world he left behind. Check out the official overview, sneak peek, and more, all waiting for you below.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E05: "The Dead Cast No Shadow"

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Episode 5: "The Dead Cast No Shadow" – The ramifications of Spear's return from the dead reverberate through the world he once knew.

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

