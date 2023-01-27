Quantum Leap Season 1 Ep. 11 Images: Will Things Go Nuclear For Ben? With the NBC series set to return next week, here are the preview images & promo for Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 11 "Leap. Die. Repeat."

Riding high off the news that it will be returning for a second season, next week's return episode of NBC's Raymond Lee-starring series revival of Quantum Leap vibes like a cross between Happy Death Day, Groundhog Day & 13 Days in all the best ways possible. Except there's one destructive difference because it looks like Ben (Lee) has only five chances to prevent a nuclear explosion. Oh, and did we mention that Project: Quantum Leap has been compromised, so Ben can't be sure who to trust? Here's a look at what's ahead for next week…

A Look at NBC's Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 11 "Leap. Die. Repeat."

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 11 "Leap. Die. Repeat.": When Ben leaps into one of five people in an elevator at a 1962 nuclear reactor, he must figure out which one triggers a bomb that kills them all. Each time the bomb goes off, he leaps into another one of them an hour earlier, and the scene resets on a loop. Now, here's a look at the preview images and promo for the season's return episode:

