Raising Dion Season 2 Takes Flight This February as Danger Still Looms

On February 1, the superpowered yet all-too-real journey of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) continues when showrunner & executive producer Carol Barbee's Raising Dion Season 2 hits our streaming screens. Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, the second season time jumps two years from the previous season's finale. But as Dion's powers continue to grow, the mother-son duo will find a new set of threats heading their way. And what begins with Dion making friends with fellow powered student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner), a series of events begin to unfold that could swallow up all of Atlanta if Nicole and Dion can't stop it. Jason Ritter (Pat Rollins), Jazmyn Simon (Kat), Sammi Haney (Esperanza), Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Rome Flynn (Tevin Wakefield), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr), and Josh Ventura (David Marsh) also star. Now here's a look at the first set of preview images as well as the official season overview & more for Raising Dion Season 2:

"Raising Dion" follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole's eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

Now here's a look at the episode titles (or "issues") for Netflix's Raising Dion: Episode 1: "ISSUE #201: A Hero Returns"; Episode 2: "ISSUE #202: Sankofa"; Episode 3: "ISSUE #203: Monster Problem"; Episode 4: "ISSUE #204: With Friends Like These"; Episode 5: "ISSUE #205: You vs. Me"; Episode 6: "ISSUE #206: 36 Good Hours"; Episode 7: "ISSUE #207: World Without Mom"; and Episode 8: "ISSUE #208: Who You Are."

From showrunner & executive producer Carol Barbee, Raising Dion is based on the comic book from Dennis Liu. Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Dennis Liu, Michael Green, Darren Grant, and MACRO's Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks & Marta Fernández executive produce. Grant (201-202), Liu (203-204), Janice Cook (205-206), Bola Ogun (207-208) direct the second season, with Barbee (201 – 202, 207-208), Leigh Dana Jackson (201 – 202, 207-208, Edward Ricourt (203), Ryan Mottesheard (204), Tanya Barfield (205), Michael Poisson (206), and Yvonne Hana Yi (206) writing.