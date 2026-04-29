Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon Season 2 Set for July; First-Look Image Gallery Released

With Netflix's Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly-starring Ransom Canyon returning on July 23rd, we have some Season 2 images for you to check out.

Article Summary Ransom Canyon Season 2 premieres July 23 on Netflix, bringing Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly back to town.

The new season picks up six months later, with Staten battling to reclaim his Double K Ranch legacy.

Quinn faces a life-changing choice between Ransom Canyon and New York, testing her future with Staten.

Ransom Canyon promises more messy romance, high-stakes drama, and hard choices as love is put to the test.

We've got some good news to pass along to folks who fell in love with series creator, showrunner, and executive producer April Blair's (Wednesday, All American) Josh Duhamel (The Lost Husband, Transformers, Love, Simon) and Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Friday Night Lights)-starring series Ransom Canyon. Along with a set of first-look images at the upcoming season, the streaming service confirmed that the series will return on July 23rd.

The second season begins six months after the events of the first season, with rancher Staten fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family's Double K Ranch. Meanwhile, musician Quinn must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City. Are the pair star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait.

What will the future hold for Staten (Duhamel) and Quinn (Kelly), finally together but facing a long-distance relationship after Quinn accepts a position at the New York Philharmonic to keep her Ransom dance hall open. "That's one of my favorite things about this show," Kelly shared, respecting her character's choice to put herself and her business first. "A lot of times, the women, Quinn in particular, are not making choices that you typically see in a romance on TV." But don't expect to see Staten walking the mean streets of NYC anytime soon. "Can you imagine Staten living in a studio apartment in New York? No, thank you," Duhamel added. "I just don't think it's someplace Staten would move … but I'd like to find out."

Joining the cast of the hit Netflix series for its second season is Steve Howey (High Potential, Off Campus, Shameless), who has signed on as a recurring guest star. Howey will play Staten's half-brother, Levi, a mountain man of sorts who lives off the land. Also new to the show are Patricia Clarkson, Ben Robson, and Heidi Engerman. Returning cast members also include Duhamel, Kelly, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Kenny Miller, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, and Niko Guardado. Blair serves as executive producer and showrunner, alongside executive producers Dan Angel, Bradley Gardner, Duhamel, and Kelly.

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