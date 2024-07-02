Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, amazon, prime video, Reacher, season 3

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Readying for New Role Good S03 Filming Sign?

Alan Ritchson posted a video showing his prep for his upcoming film Motor City - a good sign that Reacher Season 3 is close to wrapping?

While we know that the upcoming season won't be hitting streaming screens until sometime in 2025, Alan Ritchson and the team have been hard at work making sure that the third season of Prime Video's Reacher not only reaches the success of the second season but blows past it to set a new bar for future seasons. From what we've heard about Season 3, it sounds like they might just do it, too. But Ritchson doesn't live by Jack Reacher alone, continuing to take roles that give him the chance to expand as an actor – including the upcoming action thriller Motor City, directed by Potsy Ponciroli (Old Henry, Greedy People) and co-starring Shailene Woodley (Ferrari, Big Little Lies), Ben Foster (Warcraft, The Mechanic), and Pablo Schreiber (Den of Thieves, First Man, SkyScraper). In his most recent Instagram update, Ritchson shows us the teamwork that goes into getting him ready to go from being Jack Reacher to his next role. Considering the way he's describing the process, it doesn't sound like Ritchson will be coming back for more Reacher filming – a good sign that Season 3 may have wrapped. But as we all know, nothing is confirmed until it's officially confirmed…

"How do you completely transform when you only have a few days to transition from Reacher to your next role in period action piece extraordinaire 'MotorCity'? You bring out the big guns," Ritchson began the caption to his video update, showing how he was making the physical transformation into his next role. "[Thomas DeLauer] to help me drop weight fast. The one-of-a-kind Sandy Sokolowski for new hair. And the great Gary Archer for a less pearly set of pearly whites. And, of course, [Kat Crisp] on some new character-specific tats. The old remove + :). My goal is always to make a character as real for you as humanely possible. Not having days off between jobs makes it hard to go as far as I want, but I'll get as close to unrecognizable as possible. I refuse to play myself. You've never experienced anything like 'Motor City.'"

Reacher Season 3: Some Things You Should Know…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall & Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

"Neagley [returning] was a strategic decision. The one thing you cannot do on screen that you can in a book is have the inside of somebody's head. Reacher thinks a lot, and there are pages and pages of Reacher puzzling things out. You can't write an eight-minute scene with Alan Ritchson sitting there, thinking. So we needed a secondary character to bolster the exposition," Child explained during an interview with Empire Magazine. As for the series jumping around when it comes to the novels that it's choosing for its season's inspiration, Child explains that it makes perfect sense – and fits with the story they're trying to tell on the small screen. "There was no reason to do them in order. We had massive discussions about it. The thinking went like this: 'Killing Floor' introduces Reacher as a person. So, which book shows his professional life and what he did while he was in the Army? The result was 'Bad Luck And Trouble,'" the author added.

