TNT Offers Titans Who's Who Ahead of Tonight's Season 1 Premiere

With only one month to go before (now) HBO Max's Titans returns for its third season, TNT is offering viewers a chance to catch up starting Monday night, July 12, when it begins airing the first season with limited commercial interruptions. But that's not all because the cable network has also offered a series of "Titans 101" posts via Instagram to offer some backstory intel on our heroes. That means looks at Brenton Thwaites (Robin/Nightwing), Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin/Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Wonder Girl)- all waiting for you below.

So here's a look at who's who and what's what, with Titans Season 1 heading to TNT tonight:

Here's a look back at the first Season 3 teaser for HBO Max's Titans (and its "Death in the Family" vibes) set to return with three episodes on August 12, followed by executive producer Greg Walker's thoughts on two major additions to the cast via EW.:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Titans Season 3 | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fd09zvjdktE)

On Why Vincent Kartheiser's Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow Makes for the Perfect Season 3 Threat: "Think Hannibal Lecter. He's been given the opportunity to opine on ways to stop villains, and a villain breaks out in Gotham and it draws [Dick Grayson] to work with him," Walker explained. "So much of our show is about becoming a family and the fears that people have as they grow older and get older. Crane seems to be, in many ways, a perfect villain in that he exploits fear. The human mind and heart become the battlefield. This is someone who's working off your feelings, and your emotions, and that's where we want to live. This is a learned psychologist who understands the human mind but also has a deep, dark vendetta to destroy people in a way that you need to be able to manifest as an actor – to find the broken and the mania. And [Kartheiser] handles both very well."

On the Role Savannah Welch's Barbara Gordon Will Play in Nightwing's Life: "In our story with Dick returning to Gotham – and Gotham is a huge character this season – it's about sons and daughters, [and] stepping into the shadow of your parents," said Walker. "Barbara is going to be conflicted by Dick's arrival. Barbara's feeling is that the legacy of Bruce and Jim has been this idea that she thinks is antiquated and inefficient: the God syndrome, meaning that superheroes create the situation where they're the heroes. They drop in on a situation, solve it, and then they leave. And she feels that basically disempowers people from solving their own problems and that the people of Gotham need to figure out how to solve their own problems and not be passive victims waiting for a superhero to save the day."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

