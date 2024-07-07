Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrow, arrowverse, David Ramsey, green lantern, John Diggle

Arrow Team Was "Trying to Push the Envelope" with Diggle/Green Lantern

David Ramsey's John Diggle didn't end up as the Arrowverse's Green Lantern, but Marc Guggenheim shared that it wasn't for lack of trying...

It was the ten-ton tease during the Arrow series finale that got a lot of Arrowverse fans excited. In "Fadeout" (directed by James Bamford and written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz), John Diggle (David Ramsey) finds a crashed meteorite that contains a box that emanates a green glow when opened. Why was that a big deal? The very big deal was that it had all of the makings of Diggle being offered an opportunity to join the Green Lantern Corp, which would've blown the doors off of the Arrowverse in some very big storyline ways. In the most recent edition of LegalDispatch ("Coast-to-Coast"), Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim addressed why the Diggle/Green Lantern deal never went down. "Unfortunately, we never got the approval to go full 'Green Lantern' with Diggle, but we were always trying to push the envelope as much as possible," Guggenheim shared. To make his point, Guggenheim shared a look at two takes on Diggle's Season 8 costume that they "weren't able to slip past the powers that be" that leaned pretty hard on some Green Lantern imagery.

During an interview from May 2023, Ramsey shared his feelings on the Diggle/Green Lantern matter, alluding to "a lot of reasons" why Diggle becoming a Green Lantern didn't happen. "I think we successfully teased it for a number of years. The fans were expecting something. And I think, you know, there are a lot of reasons why things don't happen. You know, it's kind of like, do you have a week for me to talk about this? There's so many things above my pay grade that happened that you will never know, that happened behind closed doors. And that's fine," Ramsey shared when asked if the plan was for Diggle to be the gateway to introducing Green Lantern into the Arrowverse – and why it didn't happen. "But yeah, I think just to answer your question, it would have been great to put on the ring and put my feet into the boots of John Stewart."

