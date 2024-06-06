Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, lee child, prime video, Reacher, season 3

Reacher: The Makeup Artist Who Makes Alan Ritchson's Tattoos Disappear

Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to social media to introduce us to Makeup Artist Kat Crisp, who makes Ritchson's tattoos skillfully disappear.

With Alan Ritchson back to work on the third season of Prime Video's Reacher, we've been covering how Ritchson has been staying in shape for filming and dealing with the "hangovers" from night shoots. But for this go-around, Ritchson is formally introducing us to one of the essential members of the production team – film/TV Makeup Artist Kat Crisp (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Season 4). "Meet [Kat Crisp] … she's the one that makes all those big scary tattoos go bye-bye when I have to film," Ritchson began the caption to his Instagram post – with Ritchson including an image of himself posing with Crisp and showing off her amazing work in action.

"This is us yesterday after she dipped me in a vat of acid to burn them off. I always say it hurts so bad, but she says it's the only way. She travels with me to each project so she can keep zapping that evil ink away. It's her favorite thing to do in life, so she tells me! I know she loves her job because she smiles a lot when I tell her I'm getting another. She also likes corners. She tells me she curls up and rocks herself in them all the time as soon as I leave. Especially right after I tell her I'm getting a new tattoo which is weird," he continued – before adding this bombshell at the end: "Oh, and guess what!? I'm getting another tattoo this weekend! A big one! When do you think we should tell [Kat Crisp] ??"

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall & Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

"Neagley [returning] was a strategic decision. The one thing you cannot do on screen that you can in a book is have the inside of somebody's head. Reacher thinks a lot, and there are pages and pages of Reacher puzzling things out. You can't write an eight-minute scene with Alan Ritchson sitting there, thinking. So we needed a secondary character to bolster the exposition," Child explained during an interview with Empire Magazine. As for the series jumping around when it comes to the novels that it's choosing for its season's inspiration, Child explains that it makes perfect sense – and fits with the story they're trying to tell on the small screen. "There was no reason to do them in order. We had massive discussions about it. The thinking went like this: 'Killing Floor' introduces Reacher as a person. So, which book shows his professional life and what he did while he was in the Army? The result was 'Bad Luck And Trouble,'" the author added.

